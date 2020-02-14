Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Feb. 15
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries', 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Feb. 15
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Black History: 7 a.m., New St. Luke Baptist Church, 538 South Blvd. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak for Black History Month.
Black History: 8 a.m., St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2510 Tennessee St. Former state Rep. Patricia Haynes Smith will speak for the Black History Month program. African attire may be worn.
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m.
Youth and Young Adult Ministries: 9:30 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. The theme is "We Overcome" for the youth and young adult ministries day, with speaker Bri'ahn Fontenette at 11 a.m. At 4 p.m. the movie "Overcomer" will be shown followed by a discussion of it. Popcorn and beverages will be served. Afrocentric attire is recommended for all of February. bereanbatonrouge@gmail.com, (225) 356-4052. Church board meeting follows at 5:28 p.m.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St., Worship Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Founders' Day: 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1358 South Blvd. The church will celebrate Founders' Day with a theme of “Remembering The Legacy." Pastor Dr. Herman O. Kelly Jr. will speak at 11 a.m. At the 4 p.m. service, the Rev. Herbert Spears, pastor of Greater Greene Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, will speak. For more information, call (225) 344-6951.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Black History/Phi Beta Sigma/Zeta Phi Beta: 11 a.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. The church will celebrate its annual Black History and the Phi Beta Sigma and Zeta Phi Beta church services. Refreshments will be served immediately following the service.
Black History Program: 11 a.m., McKinley Alumni Association Building, 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Drive, Second floor. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak at the Truth International Ministries' Black History Program.
Service: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Holy Communion: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
Black History Program: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The Youth Ministry Black History Program with Brother Donald Fountain, of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, to deliver the MLK speech.
Family & Friends Day: 3 p.m., Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3996 Billops St. In recognition of Black History month, wear your African attire or dress casually.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Intentional Prayer: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. The church is praying to God for souls every Wednesday in February. All are invited. Intercessors have been assigned to pray around the clock.
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Service: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. Janet Simmons, president of Hope Industries, which works to help the city's homeless population. To register, email wis.stj@gmail.com or call the cathedral office, (225) 387-5924.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Friday, Feb. 21
Choir Program: 7 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The Sanctuary Choir Ministry will celebrate the 1960s. Prizes will be awarded to the most creative attire from that era.
Feb. 21-22
Prophetic Encounter Conference: 7 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Ave. Pastor Apostle LaWanda Peters will host and speak at this event. Contact Tamelra White at (225) 255-0378 for more information. This event is free and open to the public.
Sunday, Feb. 22
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Black History: 10:30 a.m., Church of Life Fellowship Church, 6066 Evangeline St. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak for Black History Month.
Black History Program: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The church will celebrate its 154-year anniversary. Guests will be Pastor Lafayette Veal Jr. and the Rosedown Baptist Church, of St. Francisville.
Clinton
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Black History Program: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School at 10 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Pastor's Anniversary: 1 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. The Rev. Dr. Theodore Major, of New Philadelphia Baptist Church, will speak.
Ethel
Sunday, Feb. 16
Youth Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Friends & Family Day: 2 p.m., Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955 W. Pastor Reginald Jackson, of the Bleak House and Oak Grove Baptist churches, will be guests.
Monday, Feb. 17
Black History Program: 7 p.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, 13042 La. 955 E. Attire is casual. For more information, call Brother Robbins at (504) 388-5106.
Jackson
Sunday, Feb. 23
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68. The church will celebrate Pastor Roy Miller's 22-year anniversary. The Rev. J.J. Mitchell, of Truevine Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, will speak.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Feb. 16
Wall of Fame: 9:45 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. Sister Deloris Young will be the 18th recipient to be included in the church's Wall of Fame, presented by Pastor Van Smith Jr., founder. Special music by the Mass Choirs of St. Peter, New Jerusalem and the community, directed by Bryant Camper.
Rosedale
Sunday, Feb. 16
Black History/Memorial Service: 9 a.m., Hartzell United Methodist Church, 15630 Live Oak St. The church will hold its Black History and Memorial service in memory of Brother Larry Roy Anderson Sr. The Rev. Arnold Brown will speak.
Slaughter
Sunday, Feb. 16
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Francisville
Sunday, March 8
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Sage Hill Baptist Church, 7708 Sage Hill Road. The church will celebrate its 149-year anniversary.
St. Gabriel
Saturday, Feb. 29
Church Anniversary: 6 p.m., First Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2105 Bayou Paul Lane. The church will celebrate its 152-year anniversary and have a Black History Month musical.
Watson
Sunday, Feb. 16
Service: 10 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Feb. 16
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.