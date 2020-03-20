Because many events have been canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, The Advocate is not running church announcements for the foreseeable future, unless an event does not involve a large gathering. Please check with the church if you have questions about a service or event.
Events for Baton Rouge area churches
- Staff report
