Baker
Saturday, Feb. 22
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Feb. 22
Prophetic Encounter Conference: Noon, Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Ave. Pastor Apostle LaWanda Peters will host and speak at this event. Contact Tamelra White at (229) 255-0378 for more information. This event is free and open to the public.
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Magnolia Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 960 E. Buchanan St. The theme for the Deaconess Ministry Prayer Breakfast is "The Power of Prayer!" The Rev. Robert Al Smith, of Magnolia Baptist Church, will speak. Donations are $7. to register, call (225) 383-2913.
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Intro to Mystical Christianity: 3 p.m., Unity Baton Rouge, 15255 Jefferson Highway. An eight-week study and discussion group. All are welcome. (225) 755-3043.
Feb. 22-23
Church Officers' Training: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Court. The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church is hosting the Southwest Region Conference Church Officers' Training. Workshop begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at noon followed by workshops from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with vespers at 6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Holy Communion Service: 8 a.m., St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2510 Tennessee St.
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St., Worship Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Black History: 10:30 a.m., Church of Life Fellowship Church, 6066 Evangeline St. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak for Black History Month.
Soul Food Sunday: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Come for service and stay for potluck soul food. The Rev. Henry J. Brown will preach.
Black History Program: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The church will celebrate its 154-year anniversary. Guests will be Pastor Lafayette Veal Jr. and the Rosedown Baptist Church, of St. Francisville.
Service: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Holy Communion: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
Worship Service: 11 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Intentional Prayer: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. The church is praying to God for souls every Wednesday in February. All are invited. Intercessors have been assigned to pray around the clock.
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Service: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Youth Leaders & Workers Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon, Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Black History Month Program: 5 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. The church will have an old-fashioned Black History Musical with the theme "From Whence We Have Come; Through Slavery and Education." Special guests include the Rev. Rosemary Nygemi, the Fantastic Five, the Southern University Gospel Choir and more. Old-fashioned tea cakes will be served. Call (225) 775-2740 for more information.
Sunday, March 1
Counselor Training: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Our Lady of Mercy Church, 445 Marquette Ave. The Catholic Committee on Scouting will offer counselor training for Boy Scout, Girl Scout and American Heritage Girls leaders in the Parish Activity Center. Register at info.ccosbr.net. For more information, call (225) 266-9001.
Monday, March 2
Visitation: 10 a.m., Heritage House Nursing Home, 9301 Oxford Place. Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church ministry, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit Heritage House Nursing Home. The Rev. Emily Stewart will speak.
Sunday, March 15
Diocesan Scout Sunday: 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. Bishop Duca will celebrate Mass. All Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and American Heritage Girls and their families are welcome. Scouts are to wear their uniforms and arrive by 10 a.m. Lunch will be served in the Parish Hall following Mass. For more information and to register, visit info.ccosbr.net.
Clinton
Sunday, Feb. 23
Youth Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School at 10 a.m.
Pastor's Anniversary: 1 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. The Rev. Dr. Theodore Major, of New Philadelphia Baptist Church, will speak.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, Feb. 23
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Friends & Family Day: 2 p.m., Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955 W. Pastor Reginald Jackson and the Bleak House and Oak Grove Baptist churches will be guests.
Jackson
Sunday, Feb. 23
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68. The church will celebrate Pastor Roy Miller's 22-year anniversary. The Rev. J.J. Mitchell, of Truevine Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, will speak.
New Roads
Saturday, Feb. 29
Ministers' Conference: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 824 Main St. Registration starts at 7 a.m. for the Pointe Coupee Ministers Conference Christian Education Leadership School, which will offer these courses: Effective Bible Reading, instructor the Rev. Rodney Freeman; Survey of Roman, instructor Sister Patsy Johnson; seminar on "Christian Education: The Way to Go and Give" for ages 12-17, instructor the Rev. Lois Leduff; youth seminar on "From Youth Membership to Youth Discipleship," instructor Joyce Benton. For more information, contact Herman Robinson, (225) 328-6913. The school is certified by Sunday School Publishing Board. Lunch provided. Open to the public.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Feb. 23
Black History Program: 11 a.m., St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. The Rev. Lionel Johnson Jr., pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church of Plaquemine and the mayor of St. Gabriel, will speak.
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Widow Son Lodge, No. 10 Masonic Hall, 58280 Meriam St. Temple Chapter No. 58 Order of the Eastern Star (Prince Hall Affiliation/Louisiana Jurisdiction/Plaquemine Chapter) will hold its prayer breakfast with the theme “Lord, Have Your Way.” Pastor Shae Cooper Epps, of the Morning Star Full Gospel Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, will speak. Donations are $10 per person. Contact Temple Chapter members for tickets or get them at the door.
March 9-10
Spring Revival Services: 7 p.m. nightly, St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. The theme of the revival is "Keeping the Fire Burning During the Struggle." Prayer service precedes revival at 6:30 p.m. each night. The speaker will be the Rev. Clyde McNell Sr., president of the Iberville Parish Ministers Conference and pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church of Plaquemine and New Light Baptist Church of Grosse Tete.
Slaughter
Sunday, Feb. 23
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Francisville
Sunday, Feb. 23
Black History Celebration: 4 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 9109 Tunics Trace. The West Feliciana Parish Ministers Conference will hold its Black History Celebration. Music rendered by the WFPMC Chorus.
St. Gabriel
Saturday, Feb. 29
Church Anniversary: 6 p.m., First Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2105 Bayou Paul Lane. The church will celebrate its 152-year anniversary and have a Black History Month musical.
Watson
Sunday, Feb. 23
Service: 10 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
White Castle
Sunday, Feb. 23
Memorial Services: 9 a.m., The Greater Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, 32425 Bowie St. The church will celebrate its Afro American and Memorial Services. Those to be remembered include Brother Joseph Dorsey, Sister Emma D. Gilbert, Sister Jannie Batiste, Sister Carla Trusclair and Sister Dorothy Wilson. Refreshments will be served following the service. (225) 687-3857.
Zachary
Sunday, Feb. 23
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, Feb. 23
Youth Black History Program: 11 a.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33 S. The Rev. Sam Parker, of Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, will speak.