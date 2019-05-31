Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, June 1
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, June 2
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Summer Registration
Summer Enrichment Program: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. Applications are being accepted for youngsters in preschool through middle school for eight weeks of summer enrichment programs. Registration is $50 per child. Applications also available at gercinc.org. Hot breakfast, lunch and snack served. Programs include reading and math enrichment, weekly field trips, swim lessons, art, music and dance. Call (225) 928-0436 for more information. Classes on first-come, first-served basis.
Sunday, June 2
100 Women in Red: 7 a.m., Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3996 Billops St. Annual 100 Women in Red representing the blood of Jesus event.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. Bible study 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Film & Fellowship: 9:30 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 9340 Florida Blvd. A free screening of the movie "Why He Died For Us" by Andy Stanley in the Fellowship Hall. Worship will follow in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Holy Communion: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Communion Service: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Family & Friends Worship Service: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Monday, June 3
Nursing Home Visit: 10 a.m., Heritage Manor Nursing Home, 9301 Oxford Drive. The Greater Mount Gideon Mission Ministry, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit. Speakers are Sister Vera Ellois and Sister Dorothy Andrews.
Tuesday, June 4
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St.
Wednesday, June 5
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, June 6
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
June 3-7
Christian Education: Scotlandville High School, 9870 Scotland Ave. Thirty course offerings with 15 certificate of progress courses for adults as well as several relevant electives and seminars will be offered. Elective courses are designed to address current needs of African-American churches. For more information, email preacherpdjones@att.net.
Monday, June 10-14
Vacation Bible School: 5 pm, Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St. Theme: "On Safari: Managing What Belongs to God." Psalm 24:1. Call (225) 775-7372 for more information or transportation.
Saturday, June 15
Hot Meal & Clothing Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Free food and clothing for those in need.
Sunday, June 16
Men's Day Program: 10 a.m., St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak.
Clinton
Wednesday, June 5
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, June 2
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Holden
June 9-13
Vacation Bible School: 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday family night, Magnolia Baptist Church, 21445 La. 442. The theme is "VBS Superheroes" for ages kindergarten through fifth grade.
Morganza
Sunday, June 9
Pastoral Anniversary: 2 p.m., The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1. The church will celebrate the 18-year anniversary of the Rev. Willie O. Richard Jr. Pastor Henry Taylor and the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church will be guests.
Plaquemine
Sunday, June 2
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Pastor’s Anniversary: 2 p.m., New St. John Baptist Church, 58075 Barrow St. The church will celebrate Rev. Marques A. Braggs’ 23 years of preaching and nine years of pastoring. The Rev. Brandon D. Collins, pastor of the New Gideon Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, will speak.
Port Allen
Sunday, June 9
La Louisiane Taste Fest: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., West Baton Rouge Community Center, 749 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. St. Alma Baptist Church, of Lakeland, will host the event, which will include music, a fashion show, a silent auction and food tastings, along with a Pastors' Barbecue Chicken Cook-off. A judges' award and People’s Choice Award will be given. Admission is $20.
Slaughter
Saturday, June 1
Ushers Meeting: 2 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church, 1405 La. 409. Fourth District Ushers bimonthly meeting.
Sunday, June 2
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, June 48
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tickfaw
Gospel Concert: 6:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 332 W. Join host Mike Vaughn for a free night of comedy and southern gospel music with Nashville recording artists Randy and Sherri Miller. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Concession stand with sausage po-boy plate lunches, along with hotdogs, nachos and many southern desserts. (985) 974-050 or mvmgoodnews.com
Watson
Sunday, June 2
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, June 2
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Ordination Celebration: 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4826 Main St. The Rev. Jeff Bayhi will celebrate the 40-year anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood with a Mass and reception following in the Parish Activity Center. Bayhi was ordained in 1979 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church and served at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville and in St. Jules Parish in Belle Rose. Since 2006, he has been the pastor of St. John the Baptist in Zachary and Our Lady of the Assumption in Clinton. For more information, call the church office at (225) 654-5778.
Woodville, Mississippi
Sunday, June 23
Ushers' Anniversary: 3 p.m. Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 788 Gaylord St. The Rev. LeReginal Jones, pastor of Oak Hill and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church No. 2, will speak at the ushers’ anniversary.