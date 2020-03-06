At the 16th annual Dialogue and Friendship Dinner on March 20, the Atlas Foundation will present awards to Catholic Charities and The Red Shoes.
Craig Considine, an author and a faculty member of the Department of Sociology at Rice University, will be the speaker for the dinner, which will be held at 6 p.m. at Boudreaux's, 2647 Government St.
Tickets are $50 at eventbrite.com.
Catholic Charities will receive the Atlas Community Service Award, and The Red Shoes will receive the Atlas Friendship and Dialogue Award.
Considine is the author of "Islam, Race, and Pluralism in the Pakistani Diaspora," "Islam in America: Exploring the Issues (Religion in Politics and Society Today)" and "Muslims in America: Examining the Facts (Contemporary Debates)." He has been featured in The New York Times, Newsweek and on MSNBC.
The Atlas Foundation, on Stumberg Lane, is an organization that supports dialogue and cooperation among people of different faiths and cultures.