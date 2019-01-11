Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Jan. 12
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Jan. 12
Youth Leaders & Workers Workshop: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. For more information, call Tizi D. Robinson at (225) 603-4139 or the Rev. DayShawn K. Harris at (225) 244-1023.
Concert: 6 p.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. The Southern Plainsmen Quartet will give a free concert. A love offering will be taken. stevendalebc.org.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
The Great Divorce: 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. Actor Tony Lawton will perform scenes from CS Lewis’ book, "The Great Divorce," a classic allegorical tale in which the narrator boards a bus on a drizzly English afternoon and embarks on an incredible voyage to the borders of hell and heaven. Lewis’s revolutionary idea is that the gates of hell are locked from the inside.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Peace Network — The Language of Peace: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd. Help create a local network of those who are committed to waging peace. This event is part of the January Thaw, sponsored by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. ifedgbr.com.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Communion Service: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Buddhist Meditation — We are Inter-Beings: 3 p.m. to 4:30 pm, Tam Bao Temple, 975 Monterrey Blvd. Thich Dao Quang will lead the event, a part of the January Thaw, sponsored by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. ifedgbr.com.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Lord's Supper: 5 p.m., True Light Baptist Church, 3836 North St. Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, pastored by the Rev. S.C. Dixon, and True Light Baptist Church, pastored by the Rev. Dennis R. Hebert Sr., will worship together in celebrating the new year. Everyone is invited.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Bible Study: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Jan. 17
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, Jan. 19
World Religion Day: 10:30 a.m., Baha’i Faith Center of Baton Rouge, 4270 Perkins Road. This event is part of the January Thaw, sponsored by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. ifedgbr.com.
Food, Clothing Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Free hot meal and clothing for the needy.
Sunday, Jan. 20
Women's Day: 10 a.m., St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive. Sharron Hills, wife of Acadiana District Superintendent Derrick Hills and former pastor of St. Mark United Methodist Church, will speak for United Methodist Women Sunday. The theme is “Celebrating a Faithful Future.” (225) 357-6150. The public is invited.
Deacon and Deaconess Anniversary: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The Rev. Henry Lamb, pastor of Greater Arlington and Straightway Baptist Churches, will speak.
The Great Divorce: 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. Actor Tony Lawton will perform scenes from CS Lewis’ book, "The Great Divorce," a classic allegorical tale in which the narrator boards a bus on a drizzly English afternoon and embarks on an incredible voyage to the borders of hell and heaven. Lewis’s revolutionary idea is that the gates of hell are locked from the inside.
Jan. 21-23
Parish Mission — Making Room for God in the Busyness: 7 p.m., St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive. Spend three nights in prayer to renew the spirit and explore practical ways to make time for God. Becky Eldredge, author of "Busy Lives & Restless Souls," will speak. st-george.org, (225) 293-2212.
Sunday, Jan. 27
The Great Divorce: 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. Actor Tony Lawton will perform scenes from CS Lewis’ book, "The Great Divorce," a classic allegorical tale in which the narrator boards a bus on a drizzly English afternoon and embarks on an incredible voyage to the borders of hell and heaven. Lewis’s revolutionary idea is that the gates of hell are locked from the inside.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Congregation-to-Congregation Gathering: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive. Explore ways to deepen and broaden partnerships between congregations in Baton Rouge. RSVP by Jan. 25 for this event, a part of the Week for Prayer for Christian Unity sponsored by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. ifedgbr.com.
Thursday, Jan. 31
Women In Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. Nancy Bourg will speak about "Life as a Buddhist Woman," with the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade as facilitator. RSVP through Women in Spirit, (225) 387-5928. This event is part of the January Thaw, sponsored by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. ifedgbr.com.
Clinton
Sunday, Jan. 13
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Jackson
Sunday, Feb. 24
Pastoral Anniversary: 2 p.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68. The church will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the Rev. Roy Miller as pastor. The Rev. Mark Buckner, of Springhill Baptist Church in Greenville, Mississippi, will speak.
Port Allen
Sunday, Jan. 20
MLK Service: 9:45 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. For the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service, excerpts from his famed speeches will be played along with music by the church‘s sanctuary choir and guest soloist baritone Robert Stewart, of Shiloh Baptist Church. The Rev. Van Smith Jr., pastor, will speak.
Monday, Jan. 21
MLK Day Service: 10 a.m., New Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 2302 Court St. The West Baton Rouge Mass Choir will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service. The Rev. James Morrise, pastor of Rosehill Baptist Church, and the Rev. Shedrick Winfield, pastor of Fisherman of Men Church, will speak. The public is invited.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Jan. 13
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Watson
Sunday, Jan. 13
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Jan. 13
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Avenue A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Mississippi
Jan. 22-24
Revival: 7 p.m. nightly, Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 MS. 33. "Reviving in the New Year Services" with the Rev. A.W. Azoney, Greater United Baptist Church on Tuesday; the Rev. Luther Bonds, Springhill and Evening Star Baptist Churches, on Wednesday; and the Rev. Lynwood Spell, Star Hill Baptist Church, on Thursday. (601) 645-0321.