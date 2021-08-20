Ochsner Baton Rouge will be providing free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955 West, in Ethel, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 28. There will also be free food. Open to everyone.
Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church
The Youth and Young Adults Ministries of the Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave., will host the 11 a.m. worship service Saturday. With a theme of "Back to the Basics," the main feature will be "Sinners Anonymous," modeled on an Alcohol Anonymous meeting, with participants Manushka Gracia, Corey Clinton, Bri'ahn Fontenette, Roquel McCarter, Marque McCarter Sr. and Marque McCarter Jr.