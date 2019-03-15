Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, March 16
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, March 19
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, March 16
Hot Meal and Clothing Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Free food and clothing for those in need.
Sunday, March 17
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Family & Friends Day: 8 a.m., Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3155 Victoria Drive. The pastor of East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Houston will speak. A day of fellowship, food and fun will follow at Howell Community Park, 5509 Winborne Ave. Everyone is invited.
Women's Day: 9 a.m., Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. The church will celebrate Women's Day and the ordination of new deaconesses, featuring the 100-voice Glorious Women's Choir. Evangelist Tina Iglehart-Hammons, of San Antonio, Texas, will speak. The pre-Women's Day Prayer Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. The church will celebrate its 131-year anniversary. The Rev. Geoffery Skyes, pastor of Greater Saint Mary Baptist Church, will speak. All are invited. (225) 344-1743.
Youth Program: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on "Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number.”
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Homecoming Celebration: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., Greater St. John Baptist Church, 307 E. Washington St. The church will celebrate its 102-year anniversary.
Daughters of Naomi: 11 a.m., Neely United Methodist Church, 1755 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The Rev. Isaac L Hammond Jr. will celebrate Daughters of Naomi Day. All chapters of the group are invited to participate in this service of prayer and rededication. For more information or to ask about starting a chapter, contact Annette L. Yancy at (225) 933-7475.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
March 17-19
Corned Beef Sandwich Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beth Shalom Synagogue, 9111 Jefferson Highway. Order $10 corned beef, tuna fish or egg salad sandwich meal at bethshalomyall.com/CBSS. (225) 924-6773
Tuesday, March 19
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, March 20
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Lenten Reflection on the Seven Last Words of Jesus Crucified: 6:30 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd. Emily C. Byers, of Lafayette, will present a reflection on the Second Word: “This Day You Will Be With Me in Paradise” Luke 23:43. Confessions at 5 p.m., Mass at 5:30 p.m., Divine Mercy Chaplet at 6 p.m. with Lenten Reflection at 6:30 p.m. All are invited. Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen’s newly released anthology, “The Cries of Jesus from the Cross,” will be available for purchase following the reflection.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Bible Study: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St.
Thursday, March 21
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, March 23
Women's Conference: 10 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.; conference starts at 10 a.m. The theme is "Women with Issues" (Matthew 9:20-22). Speakers include Ministers Avis Smothers, of Cypress, Texas; Tia Bridges, of Monroe; and Keysha Dominick Richard. $30. Register at newsunlightbc.eventbrite.com.
Spring into Health and Wellness: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greater New Guide Baptist Church, Activity Center and Multi-Purpose Room, 3445 Fairfields Ave. Sponsored by the church's Health Ministry, the event includes several vendors, 30-minute health sessions, a blood drive, light refreshments and door prizes. Free health screenings for blood pressure and glucose, vision and hearing, hepatitis C and HIV. For information, contact Tracy Pickney at tracypickney@att.net or (225) 281-5984.
Sunday, March 24
Anniversary: 9 a.m., The Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 132 N. 23rd St. The church will celebrate its 95th anniversary. Dr. Errol K. Domingue will speak, and the Elm Grove Baptist Church family will be guests.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Thursday, March 28
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall, 401 Main St. Mary T. Heffron deBrueys will speak on “Why (Not) Me? … Thoughts on Losing a Child” at the interfaith spirituality program. Complimentary lunch included. To RSVP, email wis.stj@gmail.com or call (225)387-5928.
Parenting & Teens: 4:30 p.m., EBR Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. The Mirror of Grace Outreach presents this free parenting program, Active Parenting and Teen in Action, which uses videos, role playing and discussion teach parents and teens how to communicate effectively without conflict, develop real life skills, avoid risks that today’s teens face and enjoy their journey to adulthood together. Call at (225) 300-4528 to enroll in the free sessions.
Easter Celebration: 7 p.m., Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, 19421 Greenwell Springs Road. A concert featuring multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps.
Sunday, March 31
Senior Citizen Program: 7 a.m., Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3996 Billops St. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak.
Anniversary: 9 a.m., St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1334 Napoleon St. The anniversary of the Rev. Derrick Shavers as pastor will be celebrated.
Lena S. Johnson Scholarship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Men & Women's Day Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St. All are invited.
Clinton
Sunday, March 17
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, March 20
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Thursday, March 21
Taize-Prayer Services: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. Experience Taize, prayer services that follow a rhythm of music, scripture reading, prayer and silence to encourage meditative worship and peaceful, reflective prayer. All are invited. stfrands.org.
Ethel
Sunday, March 31
Family & Friends Day: 2 p.m., Unity Fellowship Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. New Light Missionary Baptist Church pastor, the Rev. Dr. Gil H. Wright, will speak.
Lakeland
Sunday, March 17
Anniversary: 2 p.m., St. Alma Baptist Church, 12861 La. 416. The church will celebrate the 11-year anniversary of the Rev. Mary Moss as pastor. The Rev. Demetric Slaughter, pastor of True Worshiper Christian Center of Baton Rouge, will speak.
Jackson
Saturday, April 6
Workshop: 9 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 996 La. 68. The ministers and deacons wives of the Emmanuel Baptist Church Aid Association will hold a workshop on “Building for Tomorrow.” Speakers include the Rev. Yolanda T. Batiste, the Rev. Stanley Plain, Dr. Vinnie Marcell, Sister Ann Sanders and Sister Tonja Early Granville.
Morganza
Sunday, March 17
St. Joseph's Altar: 10 a.m., St. Ann Catholic Church, 192 Church St. Altar begins after Mass. Free. Open to all. (225) 694-3781.
Plaquemine
Sunday, March 17
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Port Allen
Saturday, March 16
Women's Morning of Reflection: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 369 N. Jefferson Ave. “Refueling Your Spirit When You’re Running on Empty” presented by Jean Gatz, inspirational speaker and author. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. $20 registration at the door (cash or check). For more information, email jlejeunehfc@gmail.com or call (225) 336-4463. All women are welcome.
Sunday, March 17
Service: 8 a.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St. The church is changing its service times to 8 a.m.
Prairieville
Saturday, March 23
Women's Morning of Reflection: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 15208 La. 73. “Refueling Your Spirit When You’re Running on Empty” presented by Jean Gatz, inspirational speaker and author. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. $20 registration fee at the door (cash or check). RSVP by March 21 at (225) 673-8307 or email jlejeunehfc@gmail.com. All women are welcome.
Rosedale
Sunday, March 17
Men's & Women's Day: 3 p.m., Rosedale-Hartzell United Methodist Church, 15630 Live Oak. The Rev. Henry C. Taylor, pastor of The Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church-Batchelor, and congregation will be guests.
Slaughter
Sunday, March 17
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, March 19
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday, March 17
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, March 17
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, March 24
Homecoming Celebration: Noon, Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33. The Rev. Leonard Dawson, pastor of the Cane Creek Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee, will speak.
Chatawa, Mississippi
March 29-30
A Lenten Silent Retreat: 4 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, St. Mary of the Pines Retreat Center, 3167 Mississippi 51 S. Mass will be available at 5 p.m. Saturday. This retreat consists of short gatherings to receive reflective prompts, private reflection times and communal prayers. Local artist Louisette Smarada will present an art meditation. Bring comfortable clothes, your Bible and a notebook. $50 nonrefundable deposit is required by March 22 (applied to total $200 retreat cost). To register, visit stjocenter.org/contact.html or call (225) 383-3349.