Baton Rouge
Sept. 15-16
Women's Day Weekend: Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1358 South Blvd. Events include a Gospel Showcase featuring choirs from New St. John Baptist Church, Wesley United Methodist Church, the Male Chorus of Clinton and Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Latoya Bullard Franklin, author of "Girlfriend's Guide to the Bible," will speak at 10 a.m. Saturday. Activities culminate Sunday with an 11 a.m. Women's Day Service. Toy Watts, superintendent of schools in Laurel, Mississippi, will speak.
Saturday, Sept. 15
Women's Conference: 8 a.m. to noon, Magnolia Baptist Church, 960 E. Buchanan St. The theme is "Uniquely Designed, Uniquely Talented." Evangelist Barbara Green will speak.
Speaker: 11 a.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak at the church's senior citizen recognition program.
Christian Bible College Enrollment: Christian Bible College of Baton Rouge, 720 South Blvd., is accepting applications for spring classes, which began Sept. 8. Registration hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 15. For more information, contact Jasper Roper at (225) 933-0155 or email jasper1937@att.net.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Youth Worship Service: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Religious Emblem Counselor Training: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Our Lady of Mercy, 445 Marquette Ave. The Catholic Committee on Scouting will host training for counselors, who can then assist scouts in attaining religious emblems. Information and application available at info.ccosbr.net or call Kathy Gora, (225) 266-9001. On the same day, the Catholic Committee will offer the Luminous Mysteries for second- to fifth-grade scouts from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy in the St. Joseph Room. The application is available on the Catholic Committee site. Pre-registration is required.
Pastor's Anniversary: 2 p.m., Second Mount Olive Baptist Church, 11741 Perkins Road. The church will celebrate the Rev. Lenn Alexander's 44th year as pastor. All are invited.
Hunger Walk: 2:30 p.m., Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. Raise funds for the Food Bank and Holy Grill and increase awareness about hunger in Baton Rouge. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. along with music and hunger awareness activities. Register at ifedgbr.com.
Anniversary: 3 p.m., Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3996 Billops St. The church celebrates the Rev. Charles and First Lady Denise Johnson's four-year anniversary.
Taste Fest: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway. $5 donation. For more information, call Tizi Robinson at (225) 603-4139.
Dedicatory Services: 4 p.m., Greater Arlington Baptist Church, 4999 McClelland Drive. The Rev. Donald Ray Sterling, of the Fourth District Baptist Association, will speak.
Collaborative Evensong: 5:30 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. St. Luke's Episcopal and Greater St. Luke Baptist will present a collaborative evensong service with a selection of soul-stirring prayers, choral music and scripture readings. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Prayer Meeting/Bible Study: 10 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. (225) 344-1743. Every Tuesday.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Hour of Prayer: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The church will say prayers of deliverance for Baton Rouge's men, particularly its black men, on Wednesdays in September. Family members of those who cannot attend are asked to submit those names for prayer.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Sept. 20
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Friday, Sept. 21
East Baton Rouge Parish Ministers' Conference: 7 p.m., First Alpine Baptist Church, 1855 Chestnut St. The conference's monthly business meeting will be held.
Sunday, Sept. 23
"Women Without Walls, 120 Voices in Worship": 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. services, Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. Those attending are asked to wear purple. (225) 355-8274.
Pastoral Anniversary: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The church will celebrate the Rev. Donald R. Sterling's ninth year as pastor. The theme is "Preach The Gospel." Scripture is Ephesians 4:11. The Rev. Conway Knighton, of St. Mary Baptist Church, will speak.
Anniversary: 9:30 a.m., Highland Presbyterian Church, 10024 Highland Road. The church will celebrate its 35-year anniversary. At 11 a.m., a reception will be held. At 4 p.m., "Gather Us In," a concert of music and Scripture featuring music from the community, will be held.
Anniversary: 10:45 a.m., The New Hope Baptist Church, 5856 Greenwell Springs Road. The church and the Rev. Leo D. Cyrus Sr. will celebrate 71 years of service. (225) 926-0246.
LSU Day: 11 a.m., Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1358 South Blvd. LSU students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters are invited.
Women's & Men's Day: 2 p.m., Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 132 N. 23rd St. The Rev. Devin Wright, of New Ark Baptist Church, will speak on the theme "Faith in Action: Men and Women Standing Up for Christ." For more information, contact Freddie Clark at (225) 387-1293 or email fclark1947@yahoo.com.
Concert: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Broadmoor Baptist Church, 9755 Goodwood Blvd. Concert with combined choirs from Broadmoor Baptist and University Baptist churches.
Saturday, Sept. 29
St. Michael's Day: 3 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The church will observe St. Michael's Day in honor of its patron saint. Dinner will be served following the services.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Raffle: The drawing is Oct. 6 for a raffle to raise funds for the Dr. Mary Whitley Moss Endowment Scholarship established at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Tickets are $10 for a chance at the prizes: a washer/dryer set, a 42-inch TV and a 2018 Nissan Versa. For tickets or more information, call Eva Collins at (225) 772-7185, Katie Watson at (225) 328-1661 or Diana Davis at (225) 336-9605.
Oct. 6-7
Gift & Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday after Mass, St. Jude Parish Hall, 9150 Highland Road. Conducted by the Catholic Daughters of St. Jude, the sale includes desserts, handmade gifts, casserole carriers, bowl cozies, children's backpacks, makeup pouches, LSU items, baby items, embroidered kitchen towels, terrariums, and garden and yard art.
Clinton
Sunday, Sept. 16
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Jackson
Sept. 17-20
Revival: 7 p.m. nightly, Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68. Intercessory prayer starts at 6:30 p.m. nightly.
Port Allen
Saturday, Sept. 22
5K Fun Run/Walk: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, 310 Atchafalaya St. Registration starts at 7 a.m. Race starts at 8 a.m. Early-bird tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for ages 10 to 17.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Sept. 16
Anniversary: 9 a.m., Point Pleasant Baptist Church, 27800 La. 405. The church will celebrate its 142nd year anniversary. The Rev. Kevin Snaril and the True Hope Missionary Baptist Church Family of Plaquemine will be guests. All are invited.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Ministers Conference: 7 p.m., Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive. The Iberville Parish Ministers Conference will install officers. The Rev. Rene F. Brown, Fourth District president and pastor of the Mount Zion First Baptist Church, will speak. Parish presidents of the Fourth District will assist in the installation of officers, including the Rev. Clyde E. McNell Sr. as president. All are invited.
Rosedale
Sunday, Sept. 16
Anniversary: 3 p.m., Hartzell United Methodist Church, 15630 Live Oak St. The church will celebrate it 132-year anniversary. The Rev. Hadley Edwards, of the Jordan United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge and its congregation, will be guests.
St. Francisville
Thursday, Sept. 27
Women's Auxiliary Meeting: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 9109 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville. Open to member churches.
Fourth District Board Meeting: 7 p.m., St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 9109 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville.
Slaughter
Sunday, Sept. 16
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
Watson
Sunday, Sept. 16
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Sept. 16
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.