Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Feb. 9
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Fashion Show: 5 p.m., Wayside Christian Fellowship, 201 Sherron Ave. Featuring C-Marie's Apparel, Joy Paparazzi Jewelry and H&M Fashions.
Sunday, Feb. 10
African American Experience: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Greater First Church, 4669 Groom Road. The program will include a trombone solo by Keith Harris. The Rev. Winston Anderson will speak on the theme "Black Migration." (225) 778-4788, greaterfcb.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Sunday, Feb. 17
African American Experience: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Greater First Church, 4669 Groom Road. Daniel and Danielle Collins will speak on "Two Points of View: Booker T. Washington vs. W.E.B. Dubois." (225) 778-4788, greaterfcb.org.
Sunday, Feb. 24
African American Experience: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Greater First Church, 4669 Groom Road. Deaconess Lois Marie Washington will give reflections on the life of her cousin, Mahalia Jackson, and there will be a musical tribute by Sister Nell Craig. Sister Enola Williams will also speak. A reception will be held in the GFC Bashful-Perkins Fellowship and Activity Center. (225) 778-4788, greaterfcb.org.
Baton Rouge
Sunday, Feb. 10
Guest Speaker: 7 a.m., New St. Luke Baptist Church, 538 South Blvd. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Special Programs: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. Consecration of officers followed by Valentine fellowship.
Worship Service: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant, 1743 Convention St. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.
Family and Friends Day: 3 p.m., Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3996 Billops St. The Rev. James R. Riley, of House of Prayer Baptist Church, will speak. Wear African attire.
Pew Rally: 4 p.m., Greater Greene Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1232 N. 32nd St. The church will hold its Founders Day Pew Rally Celebration. The Rev. Dr. Demetrese Phillips, pastor of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, will speak. The public is invited.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Meeting: 3 p.m., T.J. Jemison Baptist Student Center, 724 Harding Blvd. The East Baton Rouge Parish Women's Auxiliary will meet with a theme of "Share the Love Fellowship." Members are asked to bring a dish to share.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Kidney Health Screening: 8:30 a.m. to noon, Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Free testing includes urine and blood test for kidney function, glucose and protein, blood pressure and BMI. Educational information will be available. Screening is recommended for those 18 and older who have one or more of the following: diabetes, high blood pressure or a parent, grandparent or sibling with these conditions or kidney disease. Fasting not required. Appointments required. (504) 861-4500 or (800) 462-3694.
Children's Book Giveaway: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Greater Divine Missionary Baptist Church, 6045 Hooper Road. Free books for those up to age 18.
Hot Meal and Clothing Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. A free hot meal and clothing giveaway for those in need.
Movies: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Highway. The Young Adults Ministry of Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church in observance of African American History month will be showing movies throughout the month of February. (225) 936-3855.
Black History Month Concert: 3 p.m., Amite High School, 403 S. Laurel St. McMichael African Methodist Episcopal Church presents Heritage Choral Ensemble in concert.
Sunday, Feb. 17
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will speak.
Youth Black History Program: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on the theme "The Past, Present and Future, A Purpose to Remember."
Founders Day Celebration: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1358 S. Blvd. The church will celebrate Founders' Day with a theme of "The Legacy." At 11 a.m., Dr. Herman O. Kelly Jr., pastor of Bethel, will speak. At 3 p.m., Dr. Moses A. Simms, pastor of Turner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Greensburg, will speak. The public is invited. (225) 344-6951.
Friday, Feb. 22
"Women Without Walls": 7 p.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. Recording artist Minister Ariell Gibson and OCC's Minister Cherita Lee will speak. Registration is $20. (225) 355-8274.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Speaker: 10:55 a.m., Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Highway. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak for the dedication of Camphor as a historical site recognized by the United Methodist Church.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Black History: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.
Clinton
Sunday, Feb. 10
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Thursday, Feb. 21
Taize: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. Experience Taize, prayer services that follow a rhythm of music, reading, prayer and silence, to encourage meditative worship and peaceful, reflective prayer. stfrands.org.
Gonzales
Sunday, Feb. 10
Special Programs: 9 a.m., Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1420 S. Darla Ave. The church is holding its Black History and Founder's Day worship service celebrating key contributions and historic milestones of African-Americans and highlighting the founder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church denomination, Bishop Richard Allen. Kathe Hambrick, founder of the River Road African American Museum, will speak.
Jackson
Sunday, Feb. 24
Pastor Anniversary: 2 p.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68. The church will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the Rev. Roy Miller as pastor. The Rev. Mark Buckner, of Springhill Baptist Church in Greenville, Mississippi, will speak.
Marrero
Friday, Feb. 15
Black History Program: 7 p.m., St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave. St. Joseph's Library and Youth and Young Adults Ministries will sponsor a black history program and display. The display will be on exhibit from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 10.
Morganza
Sunday, Feb. 10
First Lady Program: 2 p.m., The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1. The church will honor Gaynell Richard. Minister Barbara Williams will speak.
New Roads
Saturday, Feb. 23
Christian Leadership School: 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, 824 W. Main St. The Pointe Coupee Ministers' Conference annual Christian Leadership School will be held. Registration starts at 7 a.m., classes at 8 a.m. Courses include: The Synoptic Gospels, Survey of John, and The Computer in the Life of the Church. A youth seminar will be offered for ages 12-17. The public is invited. Lunch will be served. (225) 328-6913.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Feb. 10
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Wall of Fame Service: 9:45 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. The church will hold its 19th Wall of Fame Service, inducting the Rev. Lionel Johnson Jr., pastor of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church and St. Joseph Baptist churches and the mayor of St. Gabriel. The public is invited.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. Sherobee Baptist Church, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit with a Black History Month program. Sisters Hannah Mcquitor, Fannie Hampton, Rosa Broadway and Sheral Milinor, Brother Tom Parker and the Revs. Emily Stewart and Woods will speak.
Watson
Sunday, Feb. 10
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Feb. 10
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, Feb. 10
Pastor Appreciation: 2 p.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 S. Miss. 33. The church will celebrate the Rev. Robert L. Scott Jr., pastor. The Rev. Milton Coates and Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, of St. Francisville, will be guests.