Lots of events are on the horizon. Here’s a quick overview of items that may be of interest to you.
Music in the area
TobyMac’s popular “Hits Deep" Tour will make 32 stops in 2020, ending the tour on March 29 at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. Joining TobyMac on the tour will be Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole and Cochren & Co. Tickets are on sale. Find information at tobymac.com or awakeningevents.com.
Also, the Winter Jam schedule has been announced. So far, no dates have been released for the Baton Rouge or New Orleans area, but shows nearby include Mobile, Alabama, and Bossier City. Visit 2020.jamtour.com for information.
Taking care of the earth
In its October newsletter, the Forum on Religion and Ecology at Yale lists upcoming events around the world as well as articles on topics such as the Faiths for Forests Campaign. Give it a read at fore.yale.edu.
Christmas is coming
Sign up for adventword.org to receive a daily advent meditation starting Dec. 1. This year, meditations will be available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole. As the name suggests, the group sends a word each day to help guide prayers in preparation for Christmas.