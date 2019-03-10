Free health fair
WHAT: The Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge and BREC's free health fair
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14
WHERE: BREC's Cadillac Street Park, 6117 Cadillac St.
DETAILS: Free and open to the public. Screenings include blood pressure, HIV and diabetes. Participants scheduled to participate include BREC on the GEAUX, Metro Health, Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, O’Brien House, Patient Plus Urgent Care, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Sickle Cell Foundation, Southern University and LSU agricultural centers, Smoking Cessation, Truth About Drugs and Veterans Affairs Home Health. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library Bookmobile will provide access to books and library cards. A free lunch will be served and visitors may register for prizes.
Diabetes session
WHAT: I Am in Control, session on diabetes
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23
WHERE: Southern University School of Nursing, Southern campus
ADMISSION: Free and open to the public
DETAILS: Experts will speak about diabetes risk testing and more. Panelists include Dr. Leah Wright, a podiatrist; Nurse Practitioner Leah Cullins; Dr. Angela Harris, internal medicine; and Valerie Richardson, a registered dietician. The event is sponsored by 100 Black Women of Baton Rouge in partnership with Tau Chi Sorority and the Southern School of Nursing.