Thanksgiving blessings

Mirror of Grace Outreach presented its eighth annual Prayer Breakfast and Food Drive for Thanksgiving, providing 20 families with a turkey and food bag to assist with their Thanksgiving Day celebration. At the event are, from left, Patricia Norwood, Karla Glasper, Sandra Williams, state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, Lori Davis, Velma Gray, Sharon Neapollioun, and Leonard and Sharon Harrel. Sponsors were The Lucky Law Firm, Associated Grocers, Walmart and The Kings Kids Bell Choir.