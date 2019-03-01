Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, March 2
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, March 5
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Saturday, March 9
Outreach Event: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Greater First Church, 4669 Groom Road. The church is holding a community engagement and evangelistic outreach. There will be a free clothing giveaway at the estate of Lemar Proctor, a free cookout on the church lawn (bring a lawn chair) and outdoor prayer tables and prayer partners for those who desire intercessory prayer and spiritual guidance.
Baton Rouge
Sunday, March 3
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will speak.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Anniversary: 9 a.m., New Gideon Baptist Church, 2552 Balis Drive. The church will celebrate the three-year anniversary of the Rev. Brandon D. Collins as its pastor and his 10th as a pastor with a theme of “A Servant Saved by Grace.” The Rev. Eddie Douzart III, pastor of New Morning Star Baptist Church of Bastrop, will speak.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Worship service at 10 a.m. Free breakfast served following Sunday School.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Holy Communion: 10:45 a.m., Richardson Chapel Church of God in Christ, 731 W.K. Gordon St.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Holy Communion: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Anniversary: 3 p.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The church will celebrate its 107th anniversary with a theme of "Standing on a Firm Foundation." The Rev. Ted Bradley, of Peter Rock and Mount Pilgrim Baptist churches, will speak.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Tuesday, March 5
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, March 6
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Ash Wednesday Service: Noon to 1 p.m., Christ in the City, North Boulevard Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge. Music by Restoration Sound and Imposition of Ashes.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, March 7
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Friday, March 8
Friday Lunches: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church Bishops Hall, Florida Boulevard at North Fourth Street. Each Friday during Lent, dine-in or drive-thru to get lunches of gumbo with rice, coleslaw, dessert and a mini-baguette. Place phone orders at (225) 387-5141 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday or order online at stjamesgumbo.org.
Saturday, March 9
"Put Out into the Deep": 8 a.m., Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 400 Marquette Ave. A program toward Easter preparation, with a morning of reflection to help participants deepen the contemplative and prophetic dimensions of life and ministry. All are invited. Cost is $30. Register at retreats.arch-no.org.
Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. Sale includes gently-used clothing, jewelry, toys, tools and housewares. Organized by the church’s Episcopal Church Women ministry, which uses the proceeds to fund various outreach projects, ministries and maintenance at St. Luke’s.
Sunday, March 10
Deacon/Deaconess Annual: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Evensong Service: 5:30 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. The Parish Choir will lead the service, which will include hymns, scripture readings, prayers, responses and a performance of the "Requiem" by Gabriel Fauré. Free and open to the public. (225) 926-5343, stlukesbr.org.
Wednesday, March 13
Meeting: 3 p.m., Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 5820 Evangeline St. The East Baton Rouge Parish Women's Auxiliary will meet with a focus on "Endurance in Christ." All are invited.
Saturday, March 16
Hot Meal and Clothing Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Free food and clothing for those in need.
Sunday, March 17
Homecoming Celebration: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Saturday, March 23
Women's Conference: Registration is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. Conference starts at 10 a.m. The theme is "Women with Issues" (Matthew 9:20-22). Speakers include Ministers Avis Smothers, of Cypress, Texas; Tia Bridges, of Monroe; and Keysha Dominick Richard. The cost is $30. Register online at newsunlightbc.eventbrite.com.
Sunday, March 24
Anniversary: 9 a.m., The Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 132 N. 23rd St. The church will celebrate its 95th anniversary. Dr. Errol K. Domingue will speak, and the Elm Grove Baptist church family will be guests.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Sunday, March 31
Lena S. Johnson Scholarship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Clinton
Sunday, March 3
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, March 6
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
March 7-8
Garage Sale: Gray's Creek Baptist Church, 21039 La. 16 South. Household items, clothes and prom dresses. (225) 665-2127.
Gonzales
Wednesday, March 6
Worship Service: 7 p.m., Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1420 S. Darla Ave. Worship service that will include the imposition of ashes. trinityamechurch.org.
Morganza
Sunday, March 17
St. Joseph Altar: 10 a.m., St. Ann Catholic Church, 192 Church St. Altar begins after Mass. Free. Open to all. (225) 694-3781.
Plaquemine
Sunday, March 3
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Port Allen
Sunday, March 3
Service: 8 a.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St. The church is changing its service times to 8 a.m.
Slaughter
Sunday, March 3
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, March 5
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday, March 3
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, March 3
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Avenue A. (225) 654-1000.