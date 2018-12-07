Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Dec. 8
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries', 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Dec. 8
Ordinance of Humility: 11 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. The church will observe the Ordinance of Humility (foot washing) followed by Communion. The nursing home ministry follows with a Christmas celebration of gifts and a program for the residents of Sterling Place Nursing Home, 3888 North Blvd. At 5 p.m. the youth will go caroling at the Woodleigh Nursing Home, 14333 Old Hammond Highway.
One on One with the Prophets: 7 p.m. Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Guests are Prophets Shawn and Tara Morris.
Sunday, Dec. 9
Ministers Honors: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The church will honor the Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor; the Rev. Benjamin Brown, interim pastor; and the Rev. Anthony Allen. The Revs. Emily Stewart and Catherine Threats will speak.
Service: 7 a.m., Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3996 Billops St. The church will hold its sanctuary rededication. The Rev. John L. Bowman, pastor of Beech Grove Baptist Church and EBCAA President, will speak.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Communion Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Handel's Messiah, Part One: 10:30 a.m., University Baptist Church, 5775 Highland Road.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Communion Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Bible Study: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Dec. 13
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Dec. 9-10
"The Worship of Christmas": 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday, Community Bible Church, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Featuring the CBC Chorale and Friends, a children's choir and an 18-piece orchestra. Performances are free, but a ticket is required. Tickets available in the church office during the week or by calling (225) 924-1369. 516church.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Christmas Fellowship Meeting: 3 p.m., Promise Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. The Rev. Donald Sterling, president of the East Baton Rouge Parish Ministers Conference, will speak to the East Baton Rouge Parish Woman's Auxiliary.
Saturday, Dec. 15
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., The Unity Center, 910 N. Acadian Thruway E. The breakfast highlights and celebrates the Summer Art Camp, Angel Tree at Dufroq Elementary and community services being provided in the Eden Park area to families and their children through reading and math tutorial programs. Guests are encouraged to donate $20 (or more) to this ministry. RSVP by text at (225) 252-2061 by Monday.
Recovery from Divorce Workshop: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive. A 13-week divorce support program begins early next year. This two-hour workshop will provide information about this important step in healing. The program is based on the book and workbook "Divorced. Catholic. Now What?." To sign up, email Gretchen Schneider at gretchensburton@gmail.com or Angela Falgoust at afalgoust@staloysiusparish.com.
Youth Day: 11 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. Students from elementary school through post university will recount the life of Jesus with corresponding songs. The program continues with the 5 p.m. recognition of those who contributed to the church's 2018 youth ministry. Youth leaders Marque and Roquel McCarter will distribute certificates and gifts to the year's participants. Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall.
Sunday, Dec. 16
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will give Holy Communion.
Young People and Youth Christmas Program: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on the theme "The Reason for the Christmas Season," Isaiah 9:6.
Christmas Gala: 4 p.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The annual Christmas gala will include food, door prizes, gifts, music and fellowship. Contact Angela Dukes for more information at (225) 343-3673. njbaptistchurch.com.
Monday, Dec. 17
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Heritage Manor Nursing Home, 1335 Wooddale Blvd. The Greater Mount Gideon Mission, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit with Christmas gifts for residents and will present a Christmas program. The Revs. Manley Motoyor and Emily Stewart and Sister Dorothy Anderson and others will speak.
Sunday, Dec. 30
Mission Program: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on "Walking with God on a Mission."
Clinton
Sunday, Dec. 9
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Saturday, Dec. 8
"O Holy Night": 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 25367 Riverton Drive. Take a walk-through Bethlehem and see the beauty of over 100 nativities displayed. Inspiring Christmas music will be performed. Admission is free.
Ethel
Dec. 9-10
Christmas Production: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 5956 La. 10. The church presents "The Greatest Christmas Gift."
Plaquemine
Sunday, Dec. 9
Anniversary: 7:30 a.m., The Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 58165 Barrow St. The church will celebrate its 131-year anniversary. The Rev. Anthony Royal, of New Light Baptist Church in Grosse Tete, will speak.
Sunday, Dec. 23
Anniversary: 11 a.m., St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Carlin's 34 years as pastor with a theme of "Honoring A Man of God Who Leads with Love." The Rev. Christine Dawson-Butler, pastor of Mount Cyrene Baptist Church in Plaquemine, will speak.
Monday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve Service: 7 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. Following the service will be a festive fellowship, door prizes, food and treats.
Ponchatoula
Sunday, Dec. 16
Lessons & Carols Service: 3 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 250 W. Hickory St. The church's hosts “Lessons and Carols.” Readers from Southeastern Louisiana University and the community will present Advent scripture lessons. Music will include favorite Advent hymns accompanied by organist/choirmaster Brother Mark Square, Southeastern graduate violinist Sungkyung Woo and local high school musicians.
Port Allen
Friday, Dec. 21
Christmas Concert: 7 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, 950 N. Seventh St. The West Baton Rouge Parish Mass Choir will hold its annual Christmas concert.
Sunday, Dec. 23
Community Christmas Musical: 4 p.m., Scott United Methodist Church, 310 Atchafalaya St.
Rosedale
Sunday, Dec. 9
Family & Friends Day: 2 p.m., Hartzell United Methodist Church, 15630 Live Oak St. The Rev. Warren LeJeune, pastor of the Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Marinqouin, and the congregation will be special guests.
Slaughter
Sunday, Dec. 9
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. Sherobee Baptist Church, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit with Christmas gifts and a Christmas program, "God Is With Us, Is Jesus Still Here." Sister Hannah McQuirter, the Rev. Emily Stewart and Woods will speak.
Watson
Sunday, Dec. 9
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Christmas Worship: 10 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. All are invited to attend this special Christmas worship service, “Emmanuel: Forever God is With Us,” celebrating the birth of Jesus with scripture and song. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Dec. 9
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, Dec. 9
Service: 11 a.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33 S.
