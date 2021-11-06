Sound Radio, WPAE-FM 89.7/KPAE-FM 91.5, is holding an appreciation concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Milldale Baptist Church, 11950 Milldale Road, Zachary.
The concert will feature The Guardians, Chronicle and Greg Sullivan. The concert is free; donations will be taken.
For more information, call (225) 681-5906 or (800) 324-1108.
Oasis Christian Church to give away meals
Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive, is giving away more than 200 uncooked family meals at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
The food will be given away in a drive-thru.
Thanksgiving turkey giveaway set
On Nov. 16, Power in the World, World Ministries and Camelot College will give away 100 turkeys to families in need for Thanksgiving.
To register, call pastor Ronnie Williams at (225) 907-3310. Proof of any form of government assistance is required to register.