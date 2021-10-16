This fall, Rabbi Peretz Kazen, of Chabad in Baton Rouge, will offer a new four-session course on "Outsmarting Anti-Semitism."
The Rohr Jewish Learning Institute course uses history, Talmudic sources, Jewish mysticism and contemporary expert analysis to address these questions: Why does anti-Semitism persist? How can we make hate go away? How can we counter Israel-focused antisemitism and prevent our own youth from unwittingly lending their voices to antisemitic agendas?
“By exploring the mechanics of anti-Semitism and probing historical strategies for reducing it, this course offers a framework for confronting it head-on with purpose, positivity and pride,” said Kazen, the JLI instructor in Baton Rouge.
The four-week course, offered both in-person and on Zoom, begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. It costs $89, which includes textbooks. Couples receive a 10% discount. Limited scholarships available.
Like all JLI programs, it is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning.
All JLI courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple or other house of worship.
Call (225) 267-7047 or visit myJLI.com for registration and for other course-related information.
Church anniversary
Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Miss. 33 S., Centreville, Mississippi, will celebrate its anniversary at noon on Oct. 24. Reginald Jackson, pastor of Oak Grove and Bleak House Baptist churches, will speak.