Baker
Saturday, March 14
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, March 17
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, March 14
Workshop: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Unity Baton Rouge, 15255 Jefferson Highway. "Emotional Power Integration," a workshop for freeing energy which is trapped by negative emotions and using this energy to create the relationships you want, is being held. Free and open to everyone. Donations accepted. (225) 755-3043.
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
March 14-16
Religious Institute: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly, Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. The church will hold its 2020 religious institute with six classes from which to choose. For ages 5 through adult.
Sunday, March 15
Holy Communion Service: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. The church will celebrate its 133-year anniversary during the service.
Women's Day: 9 a.m., Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. Evangelist Augustine Kimble, of Austin, Texas, will speak. A 100-voice women's choir will perform.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. Worship Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Worship: 10:30 a.m., Mid City Church, 241 Edison St. Nursery available on site. All are welcome. midcity.church.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Diocesan Scout Sunday: 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. Bishop Michael Duca will celebrate Mass. All Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and American Heritage Girls and their families are welcome. Scouts are to wear their uniforms and arrive by 10 a.m. Lunch will be served in the Parish Hall following Mass. For more information and to register, visit info.ccosbr.net.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. The church will celebrate its 133-year anniversary.
Scouts: 11 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Pathfinders (scouting group in the Seventh-day Adventist Church) will meet at the church.
Service: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Service: 11 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.
March 15-18
Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beth Shalom Synagogue, 9111 Jefferson Highway. Order your $10 corned beef, tuna or egg salad sandwich meal at bethshalomyall.com/cbss or (225) 924-6773. Drive-through pick-up.
March 15-19
Community Revival: 7 p.m. nightly, The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church and Shekinah Glory Ministries, 3791 Aletha Drive. The churches are hosting a citywide community revival, which ends with Sunday service at 11 a.m.
March 16-18
Revival: 7 p.m. nightly, Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. Intercessory prayer beginning at 6:30 p.m. Schedule: Monday — Dr. Angela Domingue, of Elm Grove Baptist Church; Tuesday — Dr. Lesia Washington, of Higher Ground Ministries; Wednesday — Judge Tameka Moore, of Victory and Power Ministry. Refreshments will be served nightly.
Tuesday, March 17
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
Wednesday, March 18
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Lenten Reflection: 6:30 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd. The Rev. Todd Lloyd, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in Lakeland, will present a reflection on 'Holy Communion: Food for Our Journey and Pledge of God’s Love." Confessions at 5 p.m.; Mass at 5:30 p.m.; Divine Mercy Chaplet at 6 p.m.; Lenten Reflection immediately following. All are invited. The Rev. Lawrence Lovasik’s book, “The Basic Book of the Eucharist,” will be available for purchase following the Reflection. Visit StAgnesBR.org for more information.
Service: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study Encounter and Fellowship: 7 p.m., Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. Food will be served after.
Thursday, March 19
Holy Grill Health Fair: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., BREC Cadillac Street Park, 6117 Cadillac St. Free health screenings, Pennington rolling store with groceries, cooking demonstrations, lunch, prizes, bookmobile and more. (225) 267-5600.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Friday, March 20
St. Aloysius Fish Fry: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., St. Aloysius Parish Hall, 2025 Stuart Ave. The child care center is holding its 26th annual fish fry fundraiser. Lunch tickets are $8/plate, pre-orders only, with drive-through pick-up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Delivery available for a minimum order of 10. Dinner tickets are $8/plate presale, $10 at the door. Lunch and dinner tickets are not interchangeable. Drive-through opens at 4 p.m., with eat-in service at the school cafeteria from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Music, balloon art and face painting in the Parish Hall. $5 raffle tickets will be sold with the prize dependent on the number of tickets sold. You don't have to be present to win. For tickets and info, visit sacccfishfry.org or contact a Child Care Center family.
Bible Study: 5 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Stations of the Cross will follow Bible study.
Saturday, March 21
Day of Prayer: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive. The Marian Servants of the Eucharist are sponsoring a day of prayer, which begins with Mass celebrated by the Rev. Paul Yi. Presentations and prayer will be led by Diane Hemsoth and Mary Rousseau, leaders of the Marian Servants of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic School of Healing Prayer in St. Augustine, Florida. Theme of the day is “Be Healed 2020,” and topics will include "God’s Love vs. The Immovable Point;" "Forgiveness of Others and Self"; and "God Visits His People." A nonrefundable advance donation of $35 includes lunch. Register online at marianservants.com/donate.html or by sending a check made out to “Mary Mother of the Eucharist Community” to 7111 Village Maison Court, Unit 2, Baton Rouge, LA 70809.
Auxiliary Mission Outreach: 9:30 a.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St. East Baton Rouge Parish Woman Auxiliary Mission Outreach will meet.
Youth Day: 11 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields.
Sunday, March 22
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Kirkland “Skully” Knight will be the celebrant.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road. The church will celebrate its 95-year anniversary. The Rev. Brandon d. Collins and the New Gideon Baptist Church will be guests.
Tuesday, March 24
Lenten Reflection Service: 6:30 p.m., St. Aloysius Church, 2025 Stuart Ave. The Stephen Ministry is sponsoring a Lenten Reflection Service, “Broken, Burden and Blessed.” Deacon Chauvin Wilkinson will lead the service in which candles will be lit representing grief, hope, courage, love and life. A reflection will be read for each candle, followed by personal reflection, prayer and journaling. (225) 343-6657.
March 24-26
Christian Leadership School: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1313 Sora St. The theme is "Envisioning the Future Exceptionally as We Send Disciples for Christ." Courses are: Effective Bible Reading, with instructor the Rev. Rodney Freeman; Baptist Doctrine with instructor Brother Henry Goines; and, a seminar for youth ministries, "Evangelizing Postmodern Youths/Grace with instructor Sister Brenda Moncriff. For more information, contact Linda Coleman at (225) 778-1710.
Wednesday, March 25
Lenten Reflection: 6:30 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd. The Rev. P. Brent Maher, pastor of St. Ann Church in Morganza, will present a reflection on "Mary, Our Model of Eucharistic Devotion." Confessions at 5 p.m.; Mass at 5:30 p.m., Divine Mercy Chaplet at 6 p.m.; Lenten Reflection immediately following. All are invited. The Rev. Lawrence Lovasik’s book, “The Basic Book of the Eucharist,” will be available for purchase following the Reflection. Visit StAgnesBR.org for more information.
Saturday, March 28
Appreciation Program: 5 p.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. An appreciation service for musician, Brother Dwight Anderson. For more information, call the Rev. Emma Woods at (225) 937-1159 or the Rev. Julia Kennedy at (225) 247-1246.
Sunday, March 29
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Mission Sunday: 11 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1920 Progress Road. The theme is "A New Season."
Service: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. Mission President the Rev. Emma Woods will speak on the theme "Jesus Need Workers in His Vineyard."
Men and Women's Day Program: 4 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The Rev. Dr. Lloyd Benson Sr., pastor of Cathedral World Worship Center, will speak on the theme “Thy Kingdom Come.” (225)343-0322.
Concert: 5 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 3553 Morning Glory Ave. BREVE presents music of the Renaissance and Baroque eras.
Clinton
Sunday, March 15
Kingdom Builders Program: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School at 10 a.m.
Anniversary: 1 p.m., Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, La. 10. The church will celebrate its 154-year anniversary. Pastor Larry James and the Congregation of Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge will be guests. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday, March 18
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Saturday, March 21
Mission Outreach Gospel Musical: 6 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Sunday, March 22
Youth Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School at 10 a.m.
Ethel
Sunday, March 15
Youth Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
March 17-19
Revival Services: 7 p.m. nightly, Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955 W. Tuesday — Pastor Allen Handy, of Woodville, Mississippi; Wednesday — Pastor Gerard A. Robinson, of Baton Rouge; Thursday — Pastor Ray Campbell, of Dallas.
Sunday, March 29
Family and Friends Day/Unity Fellowship: 2 p.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Jackson
Sunday, March 29
Women's Breakdown Session: 8 a.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68. Lady Tonja Early Granville, of True Light Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, will speak.
New Roads
Saturday, Feb. 29
Ministers Conference: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 824 Main St. Registration starts at 7 a.m. for the Pointe Coupee Ministers Conference Christian Education Leadership School, which will offer these courses: Effective Bible Reading, instructor the Rev. Rodney Freeman; Survey of Roman, instructor Patsy Johnson; seminar on "Christian Education: The Way to Go and Give" for ages 12-17, instructor the Rev. Lois Leduff; youth seminar on "From Youth Membership to Youth Discipleship," instructor Joyce Benton. For more information, contact Herman Robinson, (225) 328-6913. The school is certified by Sunday School Publishing Board. Lunch provided. Open to the public.
Rosedale
Sunday, March 15
Men and Women's Day: 3 p.m., Hartzell United Methodist Church, 15630 Live Oak St. Brother Roy Hawkins, of Saint United Methodist Church, will speak.
Slaughter
Sunday, March 15
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, March 17
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Sunday, March 22
Men's and Women's Day: 2 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church, La. 409. The Rev. Floyd Holden and the congregation of New Zion Baptist Church will be guests.
Watson
Sunday, March 14
Service: 10 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, March 15
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Pastoral Anniversary: 3 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center Church, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road. The church will celebrate the anniversary of Bishop Oren Ruth Sr. Bishop Elliott Brown, of Light of Christ Fellowship No. 2, will speak.
Wednesday, March 18
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.