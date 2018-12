Help for Families -- The New Journey Worship Center Youth Ministry partnered with the Salvation Army to give out over 200 dinners to families in the community for Thanksgiving. Participating in the Nov. 21 event are, front row from left, Lou I. Louis, Taniyah Lee, JaMareon Jackson, Ashton Rogers, Jontreal Rogers, Mila Mack, Keon Williams Jr. and Torrence Stewart, and, back row, Makenzie Selmon, Tori Lee, Veronica Jackson, Lisa Rogers, Angelina Primus, Chance Jackson and Jermaine Jackson Jr.