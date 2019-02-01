Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Feb. 2
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Fashion Show: 5 p.m., Wayside Christian Fellowship, 201 Sherron Ave. Featuring C-Marie's Apparel, Joy Paparazzi Jewelry and H&M Fashions.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Feb. 2
Usher's Ministry Meeting: 2 p.m., Star Hill Baptist Church, 1400 N. Foster Drive. First bi-monthly meeting of Fourth District ushers.
Sunday, Feb. 3
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Worship Service: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant, 1743 Convention St. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Monday, Feb. 4
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Heritage Manor Nursing Home, 1335 Wooddale Blvd. The Greater Mount Gideon Mission, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit. Speakers include the Revs. Manley Motoyer and Emily Stewart and Sisters Dorothy Anderson, Ora Connon and Vera Ellois, among others.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Kidney Health Screening: 8:30 a.m. to noon, Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Free testing includes urine and blood test for kidney function, glucose and protein, blood pressure and BMI. Educational information will be available. Screening is recommended for those 18 and older who have one or more of the following: diabetes, high blood pressure or a parent, grandparent or sibling with these conditions or kidney disease. Fasting not required. Appointments required. (504) 861-4500 or (800) 462-3694.
Children's Book Giveaway: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Greater Divine Missionary Baptist Church, 6045 Hooper Road. Free books for those up to age 18.
Sunday, Feb. 17
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will speak.
Youth Black History Program: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on the theme "The Past, Present and Future, A Purpose to Remember."
Clinton
Sunday, Feb. 3
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Thursday, Feb. 21
Taize: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. Experience Taize, prayer services that follow a rhythm of music, reading, prayer and silence, to encourage meditative worship and peaceful, reflective prayer. stfrands.org.
Jackson
Sunday, Feb. 24
Pastor Anniversary: 2 p.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68. The church will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the Rev. Roy Miller as pastor. The Rev. Mark Buckner, of Springhill Baptist Church in Greenville, Mississippi, will speak.
Morganza
Sunday, Feb. 10
First Lady Program: 2 p.m., The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1. The church will honor Gaynell Richard. Minister Barbara Williams will speak.
Plaquemine
Saturday, Feb. 2
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Widow Son Lodge No. 10 Masonic Hall, 58280 Meriam St. Tempie Chapter No. 58 Order of the Eastern Star will hold its annual Prayer Breakfast with a theme of "I Know What Prayer Can Do" Ephesians 6:18. The Rev. Dr. Mary Moss, pastor of the St. Alma Baptist Church in Lakeland, will speak and the RW Craig LipSync Ministry will perform. Suggested donation is $10. To buy tickets, contact Katina Price at (225) 603-6604.
Sunday, Feb. 3
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. Sherobee Baptist Church, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit with a Black History Month program. Sisters Hannah Mcquitor, Fannie Hampton, Rosa Broadway and Sheral Milinor, Brother Tom Parker and the Revs. Emily Stewart and Woods will speak.
Watson
Sunday, Feb. 3
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Feb. 3
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, Feb. 10
Pastor Appreciation: 2 p.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33 S. The church will celebrate the Rev. Robert L. Scott Jr., pastor. The Rev. Milton Coates and Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, of St. Francisville, will be guests.