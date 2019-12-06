The Baton Rouge Early Vocal Ensemble will present an evening of a capella Renaissance and Baroque masterpieces along with a selection of traditional Christmas carols at 4 p.m. on Gaudete Sunday, Dec. 15, at at historic St. Paul Church in Bayou Goula.
The holiday event is an annual program at the historic White Castle church, which was built in 1871. The church was nearly destroyed during Hurricane Gustav and has been undergoing restoration by the Friends of St. Paul Church, friendsofstpaulchurch.org, which hosts and organizes the event.
Donations, suggested in the amount of $25 per person, will be accepted at the door with 100% of the funds going directly to the restoration of the church, 29780 La. 405.
BREVE, one of the few early music ensembles in the state, is dedicated to the performance and promotion of lesser known works from the 16th through the 18th centuries.
The ensemble presents two concert seasons each year during Christmas and Lent.
William Plummer, BREVE founder and artistic director, is director of Choral Activities at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and conducts the Ragin' Cajun Women's Choir, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Chorale and the Chamber Singers. He also teaches advanced choral conducting, choral literature and graduate level courses for the choral conducting degree.