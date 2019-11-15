Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Nov. 16
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Nov. 16
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Anniversary: 8 a.m., First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 575 Education St. The church will honor its pastor, the Rev. Henry J. Brown, for his 23 years of service. The Rev. Michael Mallet will speak.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Family & Friends Day: 10 a.m., The New Canaan Baptist Church, 2160 Highland Road. The church will also recognize the Rev. Angela L. Domingue for 10 years of service as pastor.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The church will honor the Rev. Charlie Green Jr. for his 46 years as pastor. The Rev. John Miller will speak. He also will be honored at 7 p.m. Monday, when the Rev. Gil Wright will speak and the New Light Baptist Church congregation will be guests. For more information, contact Deacon Henry Robins at (504) 388-5106.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., Greater St. John Baptist Church, 307 E. Washington St. The church will honor the 19th anniversary of Pastor Donald R. Sterling and First Lady Melinda Sterling. The theme is "God Gives Us Pastors After His Own Heart." Pastor Joseph Quincy and the New Galilee Baptist Church will be guests.
Surviving the Loss of a Spouse: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. A seminar for those experiencing the loss of a spouse or loved one. For information or to register, contact Dottie Frazzini at dotfrazz@gmail.com.
Pastor's Anniversary: 2 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The church will celebrate the anniversary of the Rev. Riley Harbor III as pastor. The Rev. Dr. Gil H. Wright, pastor of New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.
Anniversary: 3 p.m., The Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. The church will celebrate the 32-year anniversary of the Rev. Dr. Perry Wrights Jr. as pastor. The Rev. Dr. Charles J. Southall III and the First Emanuel Church of New Orleans and Baton Rouge will be guests.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Praise and Worship: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St., Parish Hall. Judy Zelden will talk about her journey of faith. Complimentary lunch. To RSVP, email wis.stj@gmail.com or call the cathedral office at (225) 387-5928.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Community Feast: Noon, New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Thanksgiving Worship: 6:30 p.m., Elm Grove Baptist Church, 1069 N. 38th St.
Through Dec. 14
Online Charity Auction: The Kingdom Group International, a local nonprofit promoting racial healing and unity, holding its online auction at kingdomgroup.co. Items include furniture, jewelry, art and more. Money raised will help support the ministry’s outreach programs. For information, call (225) 341-3009.
Clinton
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, Nov. 17
Youth Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
New Roads
Sunday, Nov. 17
Musical Stage Play: 6 p.m., Zion Travelers Baptist Church, 11900 New Roads St. Bridgette Johnson Enterprise presents “The King of UZ Musical,” a Christian play. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Minister Annette Nelson at (225) 939-8605 or Dr. Dolly Wright at (225) 718-1627.
Slaughter
Sunday, Nov. 17
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Anniversary: 2 p.m., The New Hope Baptist Church, 1405 La. 409. The church will celebrate the 13-year anniversary of the Rev. Dr. James M. Turner as pastor. Dr. Ronald A. Sutton and the Ebenezer Baptist Church congregation will be guests.
Watson
Sunday, Nov. 17
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Nov. 17
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Centreville, Mississippi
Nov. 25-26
Youth Revival: 7 p.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33 S. Monday's guest will be Dr. Leonard C. Veals, of Rosemound Baptist Church. Tuesday's guest will be Dr. Sam Lofton, of Good Hope Baptist Church. Casual dress.