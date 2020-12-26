Seven members of Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Scotlandville who are 90 and older were recognized during services on Sunday, Dec. 13.
The seven, all of whom have made significant contributions to the church and community throughout the years, are: Deacon Edna Crockett, Deaconess and Mother of the Church Jeannette B. Jack, Deaconess Albertha Johnson, Sister Sally Jackson, Sister Ogerita Lockett, Deaconess Irene Reese and Sister Katie Vernon. Two deceased church members — Sister Delores Reese Robinson and Deaconess Marian West Brooks — who turned 90 this year were remembered in the online and in-person service.
The theme for the service was "A Living Testimony — Praising God Everyday and Forever and Ever," Psalm 145:2. Each senior received a church folder with a Certificate of Appreciation signed by the Rev. Clee E. Lowe, pastor, and Sister Janifer Peters, president of the ABW Sisterhood Ministry; and a message from Lowe entitled "A Word to Our Senior Saints."
Sisters Carolyn Breaux chaired the Planning Committee, whose members were Bernadette Terrell and Dorothy Green.
Free gospel concert set for Jan. 1
A night of Southern Gospel Music will be held Friday, Jan. 1, at Mike Vaughn Ministries/Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 W. La. 442, in Tickfaw. Special guest will be Dennis Calmes, of Denham Springs. The concert is free; donations will be accepted. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with singing starting at 6:30 p.m. A concession stand will be open with plate lunches along with hot dogs and nachos. For more information, call Barbara Vaughn at (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.