The annual CommUNITY Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge will be held at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Due to the pandemic, the community-wide event will be hosted online. Pre-registration for the free event is required at ifedgbr.com.
This year's breakfast will feature inspirational music, which gets started at 7:45 a.m., and includes choirs, soloists and instrumentalists from diverse faith traditions as well as the traditional lighting of candles as attendees pray for and with our community leaders.
With all that's going on in our world, Interfaith Federation Executive Director the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade asks that people of all faith traditions begin their day in prayer on Sept. 1 at the breakfast, and continue to pray throughout the day. Additional opportunities to pray will be posted on the Interfaith Federation website and on social media.
For more information, visit the website or call (225) 267-5600.