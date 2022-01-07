This year’s slate of offerings for the Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival is the most far-reaching in the festival’s history.
Following a virtual event last year, the 16th annual festival is returning to in-person screenings at the Manship Theatre next week.
The festival opens at 7 p.m. Wednesday with “A Crime on the Bayou.” A documentary directed by Nancy Buirski, the film revolves around a 1966 incident during which a young Black man in Plaquemines Parish attempted to stop an argument between Black and White teenagers. Police arrested Gary Duncan later that day on a charge of assaulting a minor. Richard Sobol, a young Jewish attorney in Washington, D.C., volunteered to defend Duncan in a case that reached the Supreme Court of the United States.
“A Crime on the Bayou,” Jewish Film Festival co-founder Ara Rubyan noted, has a perfect score at the movie review website Rottentomatoes.com.
“A lot of the films we show don’t register on sites like Rotten Tomatoes,” Rubyan said. “This one is on Rotten Tomatoes with 100%. We’re excited about showing this film because it’s got a Louisiana angle and it’s particularly relevant to our audience.”
“Space Torah,” a short film about a Jewish astronaut who brought a small Torah scroll aboard the Columbia space shuttle, will screen before “A Crime on the Bayou.”
The festival continues at 7 p.m. Thursday with the feature-length documentary “Born in Auschwitz.” In this Hungarian production, directors Eszter Cseke and András S. Takács tell the story of the only Jewish baby born in Auschwitz to survive the Nazi death camp. The film extends through the two generations who followed her.
“We’ve thought for a long time that we want to tell more than the story of the Holocaust,” Rubyan said. “We want to tell the story of what happened to people and their children after the Holocaust. ‘Born in Auschwitz’ is about three generations impacted by the event.”
“Honeymood,” a romantic comedy from Israel, screens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
In Hebrew with subtitles, the film is set during one night in Jerusalem. In “Honeymood,” a bride and groom fight in their hotel suite before embarking on a night-long journey through the past, during which they revisit former lovers and contemplate the lives they’re leaving behind.
“Honeymood” reminds Rubyan of Martin Scorsese’s dark comedy classic from 1985, “After Hours.”
“(The newlyweds) wander the streets of Jerusalem, working out their issues,” he said. “It’s hard to find any comedy that’s really funny, but it’s even harder to do that in Jewish film. This one rang all the bells. It’s sophisticated, great to look at, funny and dark.”
“Eight Nights,” a short comedy about a struggling actor who plays a human-centipede-menorah on Conan O’Brien's show, precedes “Honeymood.”
Perhaps the oldest film the festival has ever presented, “The Light Ahead” screens at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. A Yiddish cinema classic, it was released at the brink of World War II.
Recently restored by the National Center for Jewish Film, “The Light Ahead” is a romance about a young couple living in an Eastern Europe shtetl during the 1880s. Too poor to marry and handicapped, the couple nonetheless dreams of leaving the village for a better life in Odessa.
“The Light Ahead,” its official description says, is “at once romantic, expressionist and painfully conscious of the danger about to engulf European Jews. … The shtetl denizens’ embrace of superstition over science and modernity amidst a cholera outbreak, makes ‘The Light Ahead’ especially poignant for contemporary audiences.”
Based on the work of S.Y. Abramovitch, the novelist considered the grandfather of Yiddish literature, “The Light Ahead” features actors from New York’s Artef and Yiddish Art Theaters.
“It was one of the last films of its kind,” Rubyan said. “After the founding of Israel, Yiddish fell into disuse and Hebrew became the international language of the Jewish people. I would venture to say that almost no one in our audience will have ever seen a film in Yiddish.”
Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival
Wednesday-Sunday, Jan. 16
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$8.50 per screening