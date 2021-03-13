The Fourth District Missionary Baptist Association is offering a $2,500 Pathfinder Book Award scholarship for a student attending one of its member churches.
The predominantly Black association is comprised of churches in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Iberville and Pointe Coupee.
Applicants must be a part of the Class of 2020; be a member of a church in good standing in the association; display Christian character; and have a commitment to community service, issues of peace and justice, and have concern for others.
Applicants will also be asked to provide a letter of recommendation (from the president of their church parish, pastor or Sunday school teacher) and complete a typed personal statement on future aspirations, goals, etc.
The deadline to apply is April 16. Email to frangray2018@gmail.com.