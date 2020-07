Christmas in July -- At a 'Christmas in July' event on July 18 sponsored by University United Methodist Church are, from left, Sheri Lee, director of children's ministry; the Rev. Katie McKay Simpson, senior minister; and Meghan Backstrom, Sunday school teacher and Faith Friends volunteer. Chauffeured by parents and grandparents, youngsters drove through the church parking lot and were handed bags filled with Bible games, Sunday school-themed coloring sheets, Christmas candy and mugs to decorate. McKay Simpson began her ministry with University UMC on July 1.