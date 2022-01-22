On Jan. 8, I shared some interesting typographical errors introduced into the Bible through the years. Here are some more.
Camel's Bible 1823
Genesis 24:61 reads: "And Rebekah arose, and her camels." It should have read damsels.
The Idle Bible 1809
Zechariah 11:17 reads "the idle shepherd" instead of "the idol shepherd."
Incunabula Bible 1594
The date on the title page reads 1495 instead of the correct 1594. The word incunabula applies to all books printed before 1500, the period when typography was in its beginnings.
'Large Family' Bible 1820
An Oxford edition printed Isaiah 66:9 as: "Shall I bring to the birth and not cease (instead of cause) to bring forth?"
The Printers Bible 1702
David complains that "printers (should be princes) have persecuted me without a cause." Psalm 119:161.
'Sin On' Bible 1716
The first printed Bible in Ireland read "sin on more," instead of "sin no more." (John 5:14) Eight thousand copies were printed and bound before the mistake was discovered.
Cannibal’s Bible
This 1682 King James Version of the Bible says in Deuteronomy 24:3 “If the latter husband ate her” instead of “If the latter husband hate her.”
The Vinegar Bible — or Baskett full of errors
This was published in 1717 by John Baskett. Luke 20 says “The parable of the vinegar” instead of “the parable of the vineyard.’ It also has many other errors.
The Lions Bible
Published in 1804, it says in 1 Kings 8:19, “Thy son that shall come forth out of thy lions.” Lions should be loins. It holds another error in Numbers 35:18: “The murderer shall surely be put together.” It should be “put to death.”