Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Tuesday, June 25
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, June 22
Father's Day Tribute: 9:30 a.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The Women's Ministries will honor fathers and other men of the church. The theme is "Made in His Image." Portia Perkins will speak at 11 a.m. on "Fathers — Reflectors of God." The fellowship lunch will follow.
Sunday, June 23
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. Bible study 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Sunday Worship Service, 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. Highest Praise Male Chorus will sing.
Communion Service: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Women in White Program: 11 a.m., St. Luke Baptist Church, 16262 Jefferson Highway. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Children's Day Worship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Women's Day: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St.
Fellowship Luncheon: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The women's ministries will host its fellowship luncheon.
Men's Day: 4 p.m., Greater Greene Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1232 N. 32nd St. The church will hold its Men's Day celebration featuring "A Salute to Veterans" with the Rev. James W. Palmer Sr. and members of St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, of Biloxi, Mississippi, as guests. The public is invited.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St. The theme is "Stir up the Gifts Lau." Women are asked to wear Hawaiian attire. Arlene Mossey will speak.
June 24-28
Vacation Bible School: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. nightly, Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. The theme is “On Safari.” For ages 1 to adult. Featuring arts and crafts. (225) 775-2740.
Vacation Bible School: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly, Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3155 Victoria Drive. The theme is "Managing What Belongs to God." Kick off celebration and registration will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 22.
June 24-29
Vacation Bible School: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly, Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. For ages 4 and up. (225) 344-1743.
Tuesday, June 25
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St.
Wednesday, June 26
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise and Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
June 26-28
Shipwrecked Island: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. nightly, Marantha Fellowship, 1433 Sharp Lane. Featuring games, crafts, music, skits and food. (225) 926-2146.
Summer Revival: 7 p.m. nightly, First Unity Full Gospel Baptist Church, 6262 McClelland Drive. Pastor Byron Sanders, of Macedonia Baptist Church, will speak. The Macedonia Baptist Church family and friends will be guests. (225) 355-6615.
Thursday, June 27
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, June 29
Men's Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., The Greater First Church, 4669 Groom Road. The annual Deacon William Turner Jr./Deacon Lemar W. Proctor Memorial Men's Prayer Breakfast will be held. RSVP by June 27 by contacting Gerald Sigers at gsigers1@bellsouth.net or (225) 235-8143, or Richard Craven at rlcrave@msn.com or (225) 439-2614. Space is limited to 100. Dr. Donnie Batie will speak.
Sunday, June 30
Leana S. Johnson Scholarship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
ADHD/ODD Workshop: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. One Faith Women and One Faith Church present "Stronger Together," a free workshop on bringing awareness and providing community support for families of students with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and/or ODD (Oppositional Defiant Disorder). Speakers will include a behavior strategist, medical professional and a professional counselor who will discuss home and school interventions, available community resources and information on how to request assistance for students. Light refreshments will be provided.
July 8-13
Vacation Bible School: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. nightly, except 5 p.m. Saturday, Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The deadline to register is Saturday, June 29. For prekindergarten through sixth grade. VBS includes Bible stories, recreation/games, arts and crafts, snacks and more. Register at (225) 356-4052 or bereanbatonrouge@gmail.com.
Sunday, July 14
Bastille Day: 11 a.m., St. Joseph’s Academy Chapel, 3015 Broussard St. L’Assemblee Francais’ Bastille Day Mass is being celebrated by Brother Ray Hebert.
Preachers Musicale: 4 p.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The church will host its annual Preachers Musicale with participation by the Revs. Gregory Coates, Donald R. Sterling, Fred Jeff Smith, Lee T. Wesley, Michael Washington, Willie Richard, Richard Rayburn II, Henry J. Brown, Michael Pearl, Marcus Braggs, Charles Stewart Jr., Chris Dawson, Ronald Sutton, Rodney Freeman, Donald Robertson, Melvin Rushing, Larry Cobb and Chris Lee. Doors open early. (225) 938-2474.
Saturday, July 20
Scotlandville Interfaith Health Fair: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 6175 Scenic Highway. A heart health faith walk starts at 8 a.m., followed by the health fair, which will offer on-site screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol-glucose, foot health, hearing, vision, and oral health. Education programs will include cancer awareness, heart health, mental health, nutrition, prescription medication management and tobacco use. There will be a safety house from the Baton Rouge Fire Department and Life Share Blood Bank Unit on site.
Clinton
Wednesday, June 26
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, June 23
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Lakeland
Sunday, June 23
Men and Women's Day: 2 p.m., St. Alma Baptist Church, 12861 La. 416. The Rev. Gwendolyn Snearl, presiding elder of African Methodist Church Eight District, will speak. (225) 202-4279.
Marrero
June 24-28
Vacation Bible School: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly, Second Highway Baptist Church, 1533 Haydel Drive. For ages 3 to adult. The theme is, Ephesians 6:11 "Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil." Learn the Bible, play games and enjoy snacks. A talent show will be held on June 28.
Plaquemine
Sunday, June 23
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Port Allen
Friday, July 26
Fellowship Banquet: 7 p.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St. (225) 252-3316, or (225) 752-7969.
Sunday, July 28
Anniversary: 8 a.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St. The church will celebrate its 120-year anniversary. (225) 252-3316, or (225) 752-7969.
Slaughter
Sunday, June 23
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Homecoming: 2 p.m., The New Hope Baptist Church, 1405 La. 409. The church will celebrate its 152-year Homecoming. Dr. Milton J. LeBlanc and the congregation of Second Macedonia Baptist Church will be guests.
Tuesday, June 25
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Francisville
Sunday, June 23
Pastor's Anniversary: 2 p.m., Rosedown Baptist Church, 12907 La. 10. The church will celebrate the Rev. Lafayette Veal Jr.’s 41st anniversary as pastor.
Watson
Sunday, June 23
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, June 23
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, June 23
Deacon and Deaconess Anniversary: 11 a.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Miss. 33. The Rev. Bernard Bethley and Cedar Grove Baptist Church will be guests.
Woodville, Mississippi
Sunday, June 23
Ushers' Anniversary: 3 p.m. Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 788 Gaylord St. The Rev. LeReginal Jones, pastor of Oak Hill and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church No. 2, will speak.