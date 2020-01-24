Heritage, the Baton Rouge-based ensemble dedicated to the preservation and performance of the Negro spiritual, will host its annual Festival of Negro Spirituals on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The 3 p.m. event, which is free and open to the public, will be staged at Shiloh Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive.
Heritage, which has hosted the festival for 44 years, will perform along with the following community and university ensembles: Baton Rouge High School Festival Singers and Bell Ringers; Istrouma Magnet High School; Acadiana Ecumenical Choir/Tri-Parish Chapter of GMWA, of Lafayette; Huntsville Spiritual Chorale Voices, of Huntsville, Alabama; New Dimensions Choral Society, of Shreveport; Grambling State University Concert Choir, of Grambling; Southern University Concert Choir and Philander Smith College Choral, of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Heritage, organized in 1976, is a nonprofit, professional choral ensemble that was established to restore and preserve the legacy of the Negro spiritual, which grew out of musical expressions of enslaved Africans in the farmlands of colonial America.