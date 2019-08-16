"Making a Difference," a workshop for clergy and those involved in full-time ministry, will be held Sept. 24-26 at the Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway.
The workshop includes lectures, group discussion, small group work and daily periods of teaching and practicing Centering Prayer. Courses are open to women and men of all faiths who minister to others.
The courses are conducted by a team of leaders, both lay and ordained persons, who are extensively trained in the course technology, according to a news release. No theology is presented or discussed by the course leaders, although participants are encouraged to discover where the ideas presented can enrich and empower their own theology and faith.
Register by Sept. 6 online at masteryfoundation.org. For more information, contact the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade, executive director of the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, at (225) 267-5600 or Brother Bill at (225) 205-5013.
The session will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (registration begins at 10 a.m.; lunch and dinner included) on Tuesday, Sept. 24; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (lunch included) Wednesday, Sept. 25; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (lunch included) Thursday, Sept. 26.
Costs are: $100 deposit (nonrefundable); Option A: $290 single room for two nights with private bathroom, six meals (two breakfasts, three lunches, one dinner); Option B: $240 double room and meals; Option C: $160 commuter (three lunches, two dinners)
Scholarship funds are available. Space is limited.