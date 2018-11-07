The Passion Worship Nights event featuring Passion, Louie Giglio and Travis Greene that had been scheduled for Friday, Nov. 9, has been canceled, according to a news release.
Refunds for the event, which was to be staged at The Church International in Baton Rouge, will automatically be credited to all ticket purchaser accounts, the release said, adding that no action is required by the ticket holder. For information, email support@premierproductions.com.
No reason was given for the show being canceled.