The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave., will host its youth and young adult ministries day at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. With a theme of "The Hands and Feet of Jesus," it will feature a series of scenarios to illustrate the need for ministries to be involved outside the immediate church.
At 4 p.m., the Baton Rouge Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church will join Berean for the ordination of select elders, deacons and deaconesses from both churches. "New Genesis" and the Berean praise team will provide the music. Berean's Pastor T. Ron Weegar and Faith's Pastor Joseph Footman will give the charge for those being ordained. The speaker will be the Rev. Carlton P. Byrd, a Baton Rouge native and newly elected president of the Southwest Region Conference of Seventh-day Adventists with headquarters in Dallas, and for the past 11 years director and speaker for "Breath of Life" television broadcast for the Seventh-day Adventist Church in North America.
Greater Beach Grove celebrating 100 years
Greater Beach Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5352 Ford St., will celebrate its 100th anniversary at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
The speaker will be the Rev. Gus C. Spurlock Sr., of Fairview and Mount Zion on the Hill Baptist churches.
Pastor celebrates 25th year at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church
The First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 575 Education St., is celebrating the Rev. Henry J. Brown’s 25th anniversary as pastor at 9 a.m. Nov. 21. The Rev. Michael D. Mallet, of Greater Beulah Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, will speak.
As part of the celebration, the church will host a chat via Zoom with the pastor at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 and a prayer morning for the pastor via Zoom at 9 a.m. Nov. 20. The Rev. Randall Cunningham will speak at the prayer event.
The theme for Brown's anniversary is “A Pastor Rooted in the Lord” from Psalm 1:3: “And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.”