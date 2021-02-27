Susan Dupré LaHaye compiles seven decades' worth of collected prayers, poems, words of wisdom and deep, personal spiritual explorations in a new book, "“Lessons from a Fig Tree: Memories and Meditations from a Cajun Grandmother.”
LaHaye, who lives in Scott, tells the story of her Catholic family, celebrating their French heritage through music and food cooked in big pots, with the entire family living within six miles of her home on the Mamou prairie.
"Lessons" chronicles how she is guided by her Catholic faith, through a compilation of essays that document revealing moments along her spiritual journey and her personal and professional life.
LaHaye writes of hope, gratitude and inner reflection that guides one to lasting, lifelong growth.
She hopes that by sharing her journey and her walk with faith, she can help others reflect on their lives with God with a sense of hope and self-reflection that guides readers to positive personal development, LaHaye said in a news release.
“Christ moves most powerfully through people, through the individuals who make a mark on our lives that last long after they are gone,” LaHaye said.
LaHaye and husband Wayne are the parents of five and grandparents of 17. LaHaye received her bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s in professional counseling from LSU, as well as a doctorate in pastoral counseling. She taught for 20 years, retiring in 1982, and continued her work in the community as a counselor, swim instructor and spiritual director.
“Lessons from a Fig Tree" is available at the LifeRich Publishing Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.