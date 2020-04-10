Health care workers can get a little help paying for their gas from Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge.
With its “Catholic Charities Care Cards” initiative, $10,000 of gasoline cards are being issued to health care workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.
“These workers are putting themselves at risk to protect the rest of us," said David C. Aguillard, executive director of Catholic Charities. "We hope this action not only helps financially, but shows our thanksgiving for their tireless work."
The gas cards, which had been earmarked for use after disasters, are available to front-line workers currently earning 100% or less of the area median income, about $78,000 for a family of four in the Baton Rouge area.
“But with the COVID crisis, the need for transportation assistance is for health care workers,” Aguillard said. “They need to get to and from work and home. They are our ‘troops’ headed to the front line, and our lives depend on them getting there … and home. We owe them our support.”
Aguillard invited others to donate to the program at CatholicCharitiesBR.org.
Interested health care managers or executives who wish to distribute these cards to their workforce or to individual workers can email CareCards@CatholicCharitiesBR.org for more information, Aguillard said, emphasizing that with the agency working remotely, this is the only way it can respond to inquiries.