Trinity Lutheran Church, 15160 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, has named its new new senior pastor, the Rev. William "Bill" Crowe, who will be installed at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 9.
A reception will follow. He will preach his first sermons at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Jan. 16. For more information, visit tlcbr.org.
Crowe and his wife, Beth, came to Baton Rouge from Faith Lutheran Church in Georgetown, Texas, where he served as associate pastor from 2016-21.
The pastor, who grew up in western North Carolina, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and earned his Master of Divinity degree from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2016. The couple has two children.