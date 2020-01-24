Rabbi Peretz Kazen, of Chabad of Baton Rouge, will offer "Judaism’s Gifts to the World," a new six-session course by the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute, unearthing the Jewish roots of some of the most cherished values of Western civilization.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, and running through March 6, the course will explore tensions between social and individual responsibility, the implications of monotheism, the sacredness of human life, the meaning of social equality, what lessons Shabbat holds for this era of constant connectivity, and the underpinnings of our morality.
“It is widely known that Judaism gifted monotheism to the world, but for many, that’s where the Jewish contribution ends," explained Rabbi Mordechai Dinerman, the director of curriculum at JLI’s New York headquarters, who is also the course’s editor. “Even this contribution is often viewed rather narrowly, as a religious contribution, which is only meaningful to those interested in religion. But as this course demonstrates, the universal change effected by the Torah is much broader.”
As with all JLI programs, the sessions are designed to appeal to those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple or other houses of worship.
To find out more, call (225) 267-7047 or visit Chabadbr.com/JLI for registration and for other course-related information.