Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, May 11
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, May 14
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Sunday, May 19
Anniversary: 11 a.m., Greater First Church of Baker, 4647 Groom Road. The church is celebrating its 13-year anniversary. Special guests are the Rev. Tommie N. Gipson Jr. and the congregation of Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church. All are invited.
Baton Rouge
Summer Registrations
Summer Enrichment Program: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. Applications are being accepted for youngsters in preschool through middle school for eight weeks of summer enrichment programs. Registration is $50 per child. Applications also available at gercinc.org. Hot breakfast, lunch and snack served. Programs include reading and math enrichment, weekly field trips, swim lessons, art, music and dance. Call (225) 928-0436 for more information. Classes on first-come, first-served basis.
Saturday, May 11
School Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Greater New Guide Activity Center, 3445 Fairfields Ave. $15. Make check payable to Fourth District M.B. Association. To attend, contact Minister Olivia J. Carter at oliviajc44@gmail.com or (225) 241-9808.
Women's Conference: 9 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. Registration is $10. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Sunday, May 12
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. Bible study 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Mother's Day Service: 11 a.m., St. Michael and all Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. All are invited to bring pictures of their children and the priest will bless them. The Rev. Kirkland “Skully” Knight will officiate.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Tuesday, May 14
Peace Network: Noon to 1:30 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Charles deGravelles, Emanuel "Boo" Milton and the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade will co-create with the group lyrics and music in tribute to the recent attacks on houses of worship. Open to all who are working for peace. Bring a lunch. Make reservations through the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, ifedgbr.com. (225) 267-5600.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Wednesday, May 15
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, May 16
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Friday, May 17
Ramadan Dinner: 7 p.m., Islamic Center of Baton Rouge, 285 E. Airport. Break the Ramadan fast with local Muslims. Make reservations by May 13 through the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, ifedgbr.com, (225) 267-5600.
Family and Friends Pageant: 7 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Saturday, May 18
JD Lands Leadership School: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Gideon Baptist Church, 2542 Balis Drive. The theme of the leadership school is "Envisioning the Future Exceptionally — Equipping Disciples to Serve.” Courses being offered are: 7005 — Christian Evangelism, Equipping Laypersons to Serve, the Rev. Ronald Robertson, Capital Missionary Baptist Church; 5012 — The Spiritual Call of a Dean, the Rev. Moses Gordon III, First African & Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church, New Orleans; 8017 — The Ministry of Church Ushering, Sister Ida Washington, St. Mark Baptist Church. No registration fee, but registration is required. Email pjohnson@ngbc.brcoxmail.com.
Family and Friends Picnic: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
May 18-19
Founder's Day Celebration: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday, Wesley United Methodist Church, 544 Government St. On Saturday, a picnic and mini-health fair will be held on the church grounds. Founder's Day will be observed during the 10 a.m. Sunday service. The Rev. E. Andrew Goff, former minister of Wesley and currently serving Welsh Memorial UMC in Vinton, will speak on the theme "Restore, Rebuilt and Conquer." The public is invited.
Sunday, May 19
Pastor's Anniversary: Noon, First Emanuel Baptist Church, 1933 Wooddale Blvd. Dr. Charles J. Southall III celebrates 30 years of pastoral ministry. firstemanuelbaptistchurch.org
Family & Friends Worship Service: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St..
Wednesday, May 22
Pastor's Anniversary: 7 p.m., First Emanuel Baptist Church, 1933 Wooddale Blvd. Dr. Charles J. Southall III celebrates 30 years of pastoral ministry. firstemanuelBaptistChurch.org.
Thursday, May 23
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall, 412 North St. Tori Harris, musician, author and worship leader, will speak on the gifts of the Holy Spirit. Women in Spirit is an interfaith gathering for women seeking spiritual growth. Complimentary lunch is served. To RSVP, email wis.stj@gmail.com or call the cathedral office at (225) 387-5928.
Sunday, May 26
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Family & Friends Day: 1 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. The Rev. Samuel Williams will speak.
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St. Apostle Lawrence Hardy, of House Of Judah Ministries, will speak.
Family & Friends Day: 3 p.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Pastor Leonard Dawson and the Cane Creek Baptist Church Memphis will be special guests.
June 3-7
Christian Education: Scotlandville High School, 9870 Scotland Ave. Thirty course offerings with 15 certificate of progress courses for adults as well as several relevant electives and seminars will be offered. Elective courses are designed to address needs of African American churches in the 21st century. Registration should be sent to: Fourth District Congress of Christian Education, P.O. Box 74439, Baton Rouge, LA 70874. For more information, email preacherpdjones@att.net.
Clinton
Wednesday, May 15
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Thursday, May 16
Taize — Prayer Services: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. Taize prayer services follow a rhythm of music, Scripture reading, prayer and silence to encourage meditative worship and peaceful, reflective prayer. Everyone is welcome. stfrands.org.
Ethel
Sunday, May 12
The Lord's Supper: 11 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. (225) 683-8119.
May 17, 19
Mortgage Note Burning Ceremony: 7 p.m. May 17, 2 p.m. May 19, Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. The Rev. Frederick Mack, of Beech Grove Baptist Church North in Jackson, and the Rev. Cedric Murphy, of Providence No. 1 Baptist Church in Ethel, will speak. (225) 683-8119.
Gonzales
May 11-12
Light Lane Festival: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, St. Mark Catholic Church, 42021 La. 621, Gonzales. Featuring carnival rides, cook-offs, a car show, face painting, a silent auction, live music and a kid's corner. Food will be on sale. facebook.com/lightlanefestival.
Holden
Sunday, June 9-13
Vacation Bible School: 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday family night, Magnolia Baptist Church, 21445 La. 442. The theme is "VBS Superheroes" for ages kindergarten through fifth grade.
Plaquemine
Sunday, May 12
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Senior Recognition Service: 11 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. The church will hold its 49th Baccalaureate Service. Dr. Keshia D. Phillips, a native of Plaquemine and 1987 honor graduate who now lives in San Antonio, Texas, will speak. High school graduates from area schools are invited to participate. Scholarships will be awarded. All are invited. stpeterbaptistchurch.com or (225) 749-9898
Port Allen
Sunday, May 19
Family and Friends Day: 2 p.m., Christ Baptist Church, 6623 La. 190 W. The Rev. Lester Malveo will speak.
Rosedale
Sunday, May 19
Pack-A-Pew: 3 p.m., Hartzell United Methodist Church, 15630 Live Oak St. The Rev. Dr. Kevin U. Stephens and The Christian Unity Baptist Church Family of New Orleans will be guests.
Slaughter
Saturday, May 11
Mother of the Year Award Program: 3 p.m., New Fellowship Baptist Church, 4756 La. 412 E. The East Feliciana Male Chorus will hold its annual Mother of the Year Award program. Participants include MaryJane Williams, Elizabeth Anderson, Joyce Jones, Demetric Cummings, Rotta Washington, Ida Johnson, Shirley Combs and Katie McCalister.
Sunday, May 12
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, May 14
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday, May 12
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, May 12
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Sunday, May 19
Anniversary: 8 a.m., Union Baptist Church, 4624 Old Slaughter Road. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak for the Deacon and Deaconess Anniversary Program.