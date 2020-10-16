Donations are being sought to help outfit apartments for homeless individuals being housed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Louisiana Housing Corporation has located apartments for 164 homeless men, women and children in Baton Rouge, and now the Christian Outreach Center is helping supply household items for them, according to a news release.
The Christian Outreach Center, through its “Housing the Homeless” project is asking for household necessities for apartment living, such as new or gently used towels, dishes, cookware and other items. The full list of these items can be found at christianoutreachcenterbr.com/housing-the-homeless/.
Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 through Oct. 31 at Drusilla Lane Park, 2546 Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge.
Tax-deductible donations also can be made to the Christian Outreach Center at christianoutreachcenterbr.com.
Coronavirus testing
Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955 W. in Ethel, is offering free COVID-19 testing by Ochsner of Baton Rouge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
The Men of Freedom will be cooking and giving free food to all that attend.
Clothes giveaway
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St., will hold a clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
To donate items, call (504) 388-5106. For more information, call the church at (225) 383-4949.