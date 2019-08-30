Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Announcement: Registration will continue until Sept. 1 for St. John Bible Institute. For information, contact Bernice Ruth at (225) 774-1468. The institute is accredited by the Association of Independent Christian Colleges and Seminaries in Missouri.
Preregistration: Christian Bible College, 720 South Blvd., is preregistering for the next semester. For more information, email Dr. Jasper Roper at jasper1937@att.net.
Baker
Saturday, Aug. 31
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Aug. 31
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Neely United Methodist Church, 1755 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The theme is "Friendship is the Love of God."
Vigil: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 3554 Plank Road.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and Worship service, 9 a.m.
Mass: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 3554 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge, 8470 Goodwood Blvd. The Michael Foster Project will provide brass band music for services. The Rev. Joel Miller will lead services on the theme of "Sacred Space." Child care available at services.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Deacon & Deaconess Anniversary: 10 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Ray Thomas, of St. Mary Baptist Church, will speak.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Women's Day: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St. Angela Domingue will speak.
Service 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Methodist Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St.
Monday, Sept. 2
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Heritage Manor of Baton Rouge, 9301 Oxford Place Drive. Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church's Mission Ministry, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Hour of Power Praise & Worship: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Holy Mass/Feast Day of St. Teresa of Calcutta: 5 p.m., St. Agnes Parish, 749 East Blvd. Bishop Michael Duca will celebrate the Mass. A reception will follow in the cafeteria.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Friday, Sept. 6
Scholarship Banquet: 6 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway. The public is invited to the Dr. Mary Whitley Moss Endowment Scholarship Banquet, which raises money for endowed scholarships at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Speaker will be Dr. Robert Smith Jr., Charles T. Carter chairman of Divinity at Beeson Divinity School, Samford University of Birmingham, Alabama. Prior to the banquet, a reception will be held along with a panel discussion on "Training of Christian Leaders: An Urgent Need"; and a silent auction. Music will be provided by Everett Parker, minister of music at Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Fourth District Sunday School Conference: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greater New Guide Christian Education & Family Life Center, 3328 Adams Ave. Six classes will be offered: Character Building through Sunday School, Creative Ways of Teaching Our Youth, How to Motivate Your Students, How to Study the Bible, Structuring the Lesson, and Superintendents: Doings Things Decently and in Order. Registration fee is $15, which includes lunch. Make check payable to Fourth District M.B. Association. For registration forms, contact Olivia J. Carter, director, at (225) 241-9808 or oliviajc44@gmail.com.
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. Hosted by Israelite Missionary Baptist Church Sisterhood Ministry, the theme is "Why Should We Continue to Pray." 1st Thessalonians 5:17.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Men's & Women's Day: 8 a.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. The Rev. Albert Hall, pastor of Little Ezion Baptist Church of Slaughter, will speak.
Pastor's Appreciation: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Methodist Baptist Church, 1777 America St. The Rev. Sedric Murphy, of Providence 1 Baptist Church of Ethel and Body of Christ in Baker, will speak.
Thursday, Sept. 12
CommUNITY Prayer Breakfast: 7 a.m. Thursday, Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. Hosted by Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, the theme of the annual event is “BR Healing: Naming our Story. Speakers will include Bishop Michael Duca and Thich Dao Quang, abbot of Tam Bao Buddhist Temple. There also will be a musical tribute to the three black churches burned to the ground in St. Landry Parish and feature the debut of two original songs composed by Charlie deGravelles. Tickets are $20 and are available from the Interfaith Federation office, 3112 Convention St. For more information, visit ifedgbr.com or call (225) 267-5600.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Service: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Methodist Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Grandparents Worship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Methodist Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Sept. 24-26
Clergy Workshop: Registration begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 24, Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. The Making a Difference workshop is an interfaith retreat for clergy and those involved in full-time ministry. Sessions are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $160-290. Registration and more information at ifedgbr.com or call the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade (225) 267-5600 or Brother Bill (225) 205-5013.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Lena S. Johnson Scholarship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Methodist Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Clinton
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, Sept. 1
The Lord's Supper: 11 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Holden
Sunday, Sept. 29
Anniversary: 10;30 a.m., Magnolia Baptist Church, 21445 La. 442. Dinner on the grounds will follow the service.
Livingston
Sunday, Sept. 11
Patriot Day Ceremony: Noon to 1 p.m., Livingston Parish Council Chambers, 20355 Government Blvd.
Morganza
Sunday, Sept. 8
Family & Friends Day: Noon, The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1. Pastor Murlon Webb and the Star Hill Baptist Church of St. Francisville will be the special guests.
Ponchatoula
Sept. 27-29
Beginning Experience: Rosaryville, 39003 Rosaryville Road. The Beginning Experience weekend is a healing experience for those suffering a loss of a spouse either through death or separation/divorce. Under the sponsorship of the Archdiocese of New Orleans Family Life Apostolate, this international program has helped thousands navigate the road through grief. Call, text or email Renell at (985) 290-7348 or renelld1@yahoo.com for more information.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Nursing Home Visit: 10 a.m., St. Francisville Country Manor, 15245 La. 10. The Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church Mission, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit. Hannah McQuirter will speak
Slaughter
Sunday, Sept. 1
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Dress is casual.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tickfaw
Friday, Sept. 6
Gospel Concert: 6:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 W. Tickfaw. Join host Mike Vaughn and and Glynn Fendlason for a night of southern Gospel music. Danny Bishop, (The Guitar Man) from Taylors, South Carolina, will be the special guest singer. Singing will start at 6:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. This is a free concert, but a love offering will be received. Concession stand with hamburger plate lunches, along with hot dogs, nachos and desserts. For more information, call (985) 974-0507 or mvmgoodnews.com.
Watson
Sunday, Sept. 1
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
White Castle
Saturday, Sept. 7
Diamond Jubilee Celebration: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., White Castle Community Center, 32725 Bowie St. The South Iberville Interdenominational CommUnity Chorus will host its Diamond Jubilee Celebration for 60 years of Gospel Music Ministry. Performances by various choirs, groups, soloists, lip sync and pantomimes and liturgical dancing. The emcee’s will be Brother Joseph “Joe Pro” Simpson, the Rev. Earnest McNell and the Rev. Jeffery Nelson. Choir and groups are welcome to participate.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Anniversary: 9:30 a.m., Point Pleasant Baptist Church, 27800 La. 405. The church will celebrate its 143-year anniversary with a theme of "The Church: A Solid Rock." Pastor Lionel Johnson and the Mount Airy Baptist Church Family of Bayou Plaquemine will be guests.
Zachary
Sunday, Sept. 1
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson Pride Road.