First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd., will mark celebrate the Scottish roots of the Presbyterian faith on Reformation Sunday with a service at 10 a.m. Congregants are invited to wear their plaids, kilts and tweeds. After worship, everyone is invited to free a (donations will be taken) and live music with Jim and James Linden Hogg. Face painting, a balloon artist and games will be offered for the children. Registration not required.
Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church
Greatest Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 5820 Evangeline St., will host Hallelujah Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The free event, which will provide a safe environment for kids, will include food, games, prizes and fellowship.
Cathedral Faith Ministry
Cathedral of Faith Ministry, 2681 Valley St., is offering free dinners following the 11 a.m. worship service on Oct. 31.
Rosedown Baptist Church
The Rosedown Baptist Church, 12907 La. 10, St. Francisville, will celebrate the church's 221st anniversary in November. The Rev. Lafayette Veal Jr. is pastor. For more information, call Brother Robins at (504) 388-5106.
Good News Fellowship Church
A Night of Country Gospel and Southern Gospel Music will be held Nov. 5 at Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 W in Tickfaw. The program kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Mike Vaughn followed at 7:30 p.m. by special guest Dennis Calmes
The concert is free; donations will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A concession stand will be available. For more information, contact Barbara Vaughn at (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.
Louisiana annual conference
Bishop Stafford Joe Nathan Wicker will preside over the Louisiana Annual Conference, 8th Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, scheduled for Oct. 28-31.
The conference will be held via Zoom and in person at the Closing Worship/Commissioning Service on Oct. 31. The Rev. Moses Simms, host and pastor of Greater Turner Chapel AME Church, plans a car parade at 8 a.m. Oct. 31, before the closing service. It will start at the church, 875 Turner Chapel Road in Greensburg. After songs and praise, the parade will proceed to St. Helena College and Career Academy Auditorium, 14340 La. 37. The service will begin at 10 a.m.
Wicker is the 137th elected/consecrated bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, who was assigned to the 8th Episcopal District during the 51st Session of the General Conference in July.
Both he and his wife, Episcopal Supervisor the Rev. Dr. Constance Belin Wicker, are natives of Louisiana who moved to Atlanta after their assignments. Bishop Wicker grew up as a member of Greater Turner Chapel AME Church, while his wife is from the Greater Greene Chapel AME Church in Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana Annual Conference concludes the series of conferences in the 8th Episcopal District (Mississippi and Louisiana) for this year.