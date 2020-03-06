We all know social media doesn't always get things right.
Cases in point: A religion calendar for the coming week listed two items where the dates didn't seem to jive.
The first one I researched was Magha Puja Day, listed in the calendar as a Buddhist observance on March 9.
Every reference I saw, however, except for the original source, lists Magha Puja as a month earlier — on Feb. 8 this year.
The day is the third most important festival for Buddhists, marking the day “when 1,250 Buddhists spontaneously came together to pay their respect to the Buddha. The festival is in honor of the Sangha, or the Buddhist community, and is a chance for people to reaffirm their commitment to Buddhism,” says timeanddate.com.
Continuing down the original calendar, I came to a March 10 listing that includes the Sikh observance of Hola Mohalla. This celebration does begin on March 10 and runs through March 12. Except in some places where it may be held on March 17.
This holiday follows Holi, a very colorful day where celebrants throw colored powders on each other. During Hola Mohalla, Sikhs hold a procession dressed in traditional garb and demonstrate physical skills, such as martial arts, use of weapons and horse riding. Other warlike games are also held.
Volunteers gather in large kitchens to prepare and serve traditional dishes. Music, poetry and lectures are also a part of the day.
Other observances coming up include:
- March 13 — On this date in 1911, L. Ron Hubbard was born. A fiction writer, Hubbard founded Scientology. He was a prolific writer of several types of fiction, including science fiction, fantasy and westerns. He had 19 New York Times bestsellers. He started by writing hundreds of stories for pulp magazines in the early part of the 20th century. On May 9, 1950, he published “Dianetics,” the work that is the foundation of the Church of Scientology.
- March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day, named for the famous saint of Ireland, arrives in all its green glory. In addition to bringing Christianity to Ireland, Patrick was a supporter of literacy
SOURCES: stateexpressindia.com/hola-mohalla-ganges-tour, calendarlabs.com/holidays/sikh/hola-mohalla.php, carnifest.com/hola-mohalla-festival-2020, interfaith-calendar.org, lronhubbard.org, www.history.com/this-day-in-history/l-ron-hubbard-publishes-dianetics, history.com/topics/st-patricks-day/who-was-saint-patrick