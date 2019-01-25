Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church will hold a dedication ceremony Sunday, Feb. 24, marking the church's approval as a United Methodist Historical Site by The United Methodist General Commission on Archives and History.
The 10:55 a.m. dedication service will have the theme “A Historical Celebration Leading to the Future.” Judge John Michael Guidry will speak, and a reception will follow in the Moses T. Jackson Fellowship Hall at the church.
On each Sunday in February, the service will recognize the accomplishment with a special theme: At 10:55 a.m. Feb. 3, the theme is “History of Methodism”; at 10 a.m. Feb. 10, the theme is “Walk Down Memory Lane” (Recognizing Camphor Trailblazers); and at 10:55 a.m. Feb. 17, youth Sunday, the theme is "Faithful Living and Sharing God’s Word.”
The church, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017, is located at 8742 Scenic Highway. For more information, call (225) 775-4106.