Amite
Sunday, July 15
Men's Day Celebration: 2 p.m., McMichael African Methodist Episcopal Church, 13015 McMichael Church Road. The theme is "The Blessed Man Walking in the Counsel of God." Pastor Toriano Sopsher, of Kingdom Global Ministries from Hammond, will speak.
Baton Rouge
Gospel Musician Needed: Sundays, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Community Baptist Church, 1412 Seaboard Ave. Call or text (225) 405-5008 for more information.
Saturday, July 14
St. John Bible Institute: 10 a.m. to noon, St. John Baptist Church, 820 Rafe Mayer Road. 2018-19 registration for St. John Bible Institute, which is accredited by the Association of Independent Christian Colleges and Seminaries in St. Charles, Missouri. For more information, call Bernice Ruth at (225) 774-1468.
Sunday, July 15
Service: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. Sixteenth St. Interim Pastor Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Service: 7 a.m., Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3996 Billops St. Church member Brother Braylon Hopkins, 8, will speak for Youth Sunday. (225) 773-9949.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Health Day: 9 a.m., Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Baptist Church. Event includes vendors, free health screenings, blood drive and healthy food served following the service. For all ages. (225) 928-0436.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Worship service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members' Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10 a.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 p.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.
Cooking Class: 2 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. A "Healthy Living" cooking class.
July 16-20
Vacation Bible School: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. nightly, Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The theme is "Sea of Miracles." Classes, activities and refreshments for ages 3-13.
Wednesday, July 18
Bible Study: 10 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. (225) 344-1743.
Bible Study: Noon, Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Bible and Prayer meeting. Every Wednesday. (225) 250-5785.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Hour of Prayer: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
July 21-26
Louisiana Home and Foreign Missions Baptist State Convention: Hosted by the Rev. S.C. Dixon and Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3155 Victoria Drive, and the Rev. Dennis R. Hebert and True Light Baptist Church. Schedule: 3 p.m. July 22 — State Ushers Auxiliary convenes at Greater Mount Olive; 7 p.m. July 22 — Opening Program with the Rev. Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert Jr., president of the National Baptist Convention of America International; 7 p.m. July 23 — Welcome program with greetings from state and local officials and music by the Mass choir; 7 p.m. July 24 — Debs and Beau Banquet, Mount Pilgrim Family Life Hall, 9700 Scenic Highway, $45, (225) 355-5155; 7 p.m. July 25 — The Rev. Dr. W.T. Glynn, first vice president of the National Baptist Convention of America International will speak, also Mission Night at Greater Mount Olive with the Rev. Dr. Harry Blake, pastor of the Mount Caanan Missionary Baptist Church of Shreveport, to speak; 7 p.m. July 26 — Presidents’ Night at Greater Mount Olive with the Rev. Dr. Mallery Callahan, president of Louisiana Home and Foreign Missions Baptist State Convention.
July 23-27
Vacation Bible School: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly, The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Classes for ages kindergarten through adult. (225) 250-5785.
Saturday, July 28
Gloryland Scholarship Luncheon and Silent Auction: Noon, Boudreaux's, 2647 Government St. Eleven-year-old Elijah J.D. Precciely, who will be attending Southern University in the fall, will speak. For tickets or information, call (225) 928-0436 or (225) 329-9000.
Sunday, July 29
Celebration of Youth Closing Program: 9 a.m., Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. The service will feature a 100-voice youth choir singing along with Pastor Iglehart. Attire for all is T-shirt and tennis shoes. After service, refreshments and school supplies will be given. (225) 928-0436.
Anniversary: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Church, 1204 St. Joseph St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Henry J. Brown's 17-year pastor's anniversary. The Rev. Fred Jeff Smith, of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.
Family & Friends Day: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The Rev. Dr. Jermaine Brumfield, pastor of Mount Gillion Baptist Church in Prairieville, will speak. Mount Gillion's Church Ministries will serve as guest host.
Anniversary: 3 p.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The church will celebrate the Rev. Van Smith Jr. and first lady Leola Smith's 32-year anniversary. P.M. Pastor Christopher Huddleston and the St. James Baptist Church of Slaughter will be special guests. Special music by the combined choirs of New Jerusalem and St. Peter Baptist Church and the Mass choir of St. James Church. A reception will follow in the church’s Fellowship Hall. For more information, email njbaptistchurch@att.com.
Clinton
Sunday, July 15
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
July 16-20
Vocation Bible School: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road.
Wednesday, July 18
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Gonzales
July 16-20
Spirit of Pentecost Conference: 7 p.m. nightly, Life Cathedral Worship Center, 2103 S. Philippe Ave. If you are a preacher or desire to participate, day sessions begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Registration for day sessions is $99. To register, visit wlcm.org.
Sunday, July 29
Family & Friends Fellowship Day: 9 a.m., Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1420 S. Darla Ave. The Rev. Dr. Michael E. Bell Sr., pastor of Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., will speak. All are invited.
Jackson
Sunday, July 22
Friends & Family Day: 2 p.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68. The Rev. Keith Cowart will speak.
Lakeland
Sunday, July 15
Ordination Service: 3 p.m., St. Alma Baptist Church, 12861 La. 416. An Ordination Service for ministers Robert Lockett, Sharon Newman and Nicole Raby. Dr. Mary Whitley Moss, pastor-teacher, will preach for the special occasion. The Fourth District Baptist Association will officiate. Refreshments will follow in the Rev. Cenas Jones Equipping Center. The public is invited. (225) 627-5390.
Marerro
Tuesday, July 17
Pre-Women's Fellowship Day: 6:30 p.m., Second Highway Baptist Church, 1533 Haydel Drive. Sister Anissa Buffy Jackson, of Second Nazarene Baptist Church, will speak on the theme "Rise Up." Refreshments will be served.
Morganza
Musician Needed: The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1, is looking for a musician for Sunday morning services. Call (225) 344-9368 or (225) 388-9496.
Plaquemine
Sunday, July 15
Sunday School: 8:30 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Tuesday, July 17
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Slaughter
Tuesday, July 17
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Sunday, July 15
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church, 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Road. The church will celebrate its 164 anniversary. The Rev. Burnett King and his churches will be guests.
Sunday, July 29
Women's Ministry Program: 3 p.m., Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church, 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Road. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Watson
Sunday, July 15
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
White Castle
Sunday, July 15
Anniversary: St. John the Baptist Church, 31925 Lacroix Road. Celebrating 150 years from 1868-2018. Apostle Tony Westley and The Liberty in Christ Christian Church will be special guests.
Zachary
Sunday, July 15
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.