Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop.
Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence and assistant to the bishop in the Great Plains Conference of the UMC. Bishop Cynthia Fierro Harvey, who has been serving the Louisiana Conference since 2012, has been assigned to Houston in the Texas Conference.
“I’m so looking forward to Louisiana and getting to know more about the culture, people, food, and of course, church and community,” Williamston said in a statement.
Williamston, 57, was one of three people elected as bishop Wednesday at the church's South Central Jurisdictional Conference in Houston, attended by delegates from Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. In Louisiana, she'll oversee 400 congregations and 118,725 members of the United Methodist Church.
“We have to remember the table should be open for everyone. There’s plenty of room in God’s kingdom," Williamston said.
Rev. Karli Pidgeon, a Louisiana delegate and District Superintendent in Louisiana, added that Bishop-elect Williamston had "unique gifts and experiences will provide the critical leadership we need to continue navigating the bright future of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church."
Williamston said the significance of being a Black female bishop shows "the door has been opened, and the door should remain open for others, so other little girls, little Black girls, can aspire to be bishops or elders and bankers or community organizers.”
Nearly four dozen Methodist congregations in Louisiana have recently voted to disaffliate with the UMC over whether the church should ordain gay clergy and perform same-sex marriages. Neither are currently allowed, but a number of more conservative congregations have voted to leave.