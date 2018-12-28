Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Dec. 28
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Dec. 29-31
Revival: East Baton Rouge Parish Minister's Conference Annual Watch Meeting Revival Services. Times and places: 7 p.m. Saturday — Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 132 N. 23rd St., the Rev. J.J. Mitchell and the Rev. Melvin Rushing will speak; 7 p.m. Sunday — Magnolia Baptist Church, 960 E. Buchanan St., the Rev. Mary Moss and the Rev. McHenry Wallace will speak; 9:30 p.m. Sunday — McKowen Baptist Church, 1255 Louise St., the Rev. Henry Brown and the Rev. Dr. Gerard A. Robinson Sr. will speak.
Saturday, Dec. 29
Public Affairs day: 11 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. The church will observe its Public Affairs and Religious Liberty Day. Stephen Brooks, PARL director for the Southwest Region Conference of Seventh-day Adventists headquartered in Dallas, will speak. Following the fellowship meal, Brooks will conduct an afternoon session on "Religious Liberty and Our First Amendment Right of the U.S. Constitution. Is this Fundamental Right Under Attack?"
Sunday, Dec. 30
Mission Program: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emily Stewart, associate pastor of St. Mary Baptist Church, will speak on the theme “Don’t Let Your Mission Labor Be in Vain.” The Praise Team will sing.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 9:30 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd. There will be one worship service and breakfast in the Fellowship Hall; no Sunday School.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Mission Program: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on "Walking with God on a Mission."
Grace & Mercy Service: 2 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The Rev. William Harper, pastor of Greater Love Fellowship Baptist Church, of Gulfport, Mississippi, will speak for the end-of-the-year bash. Special choirs and groups are invited for the musical. Contact Brother Robins at (504) 388-5106.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Monday, Dec. 31
Watch Night: 7 p.m., Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3155 Victoria Drive. A joint worship with New Hope and Second Baptist Churches. The Rev. Leo D. Cyrus Sr. will speak. Doors open at 6 p.m. Nonperishable food donations will be collected for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Communion Service: 7 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Watch Night Service: 10 p.m. to midnight, The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Food will be served and prizes given away. (225) 250-5875.
Wednesday, Jan. 2
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Jan. 3
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Clinton
Sunday, Dec. 30
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Jan. 2
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Gonzales
Monday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Worship Service: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1420 S. Darla. A service of encouraging music, powerful prayers and a motivating sermon. A light reception will be held afterward.
Morganza
Monday, Dec. 31
Watch Meeting: 10 p.m., The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1. The church will hold a watch meeting.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Dec. 30
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
St. Francisville
Monday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Worship Service: 10 p.m., Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Family Life Center, 7910 U.S. 61 N. (225) 635-5422.
Tickfaw
Friday, Jan. 4
Gospel Music: 6:30 p.m., Mike Vaughn Ministries/Good News Fellowship Church 13101 La. 442 West. Special guests will be The Allen Family. A free concert; a love offering will be taken for special guests. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Concession stand available with plate lunches, hot dogs, nachos and southern desserts. For more information, call (985) 974-0507 or mvmgoodnews.com.
Watson
Sunday, Dec. 30
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Dec. 30
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Avenue A. (225) 654-1000.