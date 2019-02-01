U.S. Army chaplains have been around a long time, even before there was a U.S. Army. On July 30, 1775, the Continental Congress recognized chaplains in a pay schedule. The Army chaplaincy is the nation's second-oldest military division; only the infantry is older.
On Feb. 3, 1943, chaplains were remembered as heroes after the sacrifice of four men. This inspired Four Chaplains Sunday, which falls on the event’s anniversary in 2019.
The U.S.A.T. Dorchester, a luxury ship converted into an Army transport ship was part of a convoy in icy waters, 150 miles from its destination, an American base in Greenland.
It carried 902 servicemen, merchant seamen and civilian workers.
German U-boats had already sunk ships in the area, so the captain ordered everyone to sleep fully clothed, wearing life jackets. However, the ship was so hot and the clothing so uncomfortable, many disobeyed that order.
At 12:55 a.m., a U-boat fired torpedoes at the Dorchester, one of them hitting midship below the water line. The ship sank in less than 20 minutes.
The captain ordered everyone to abandon ship, and Coast Guard cutters escorting the ship responded and rescued survivors.
Many of the soldiers arrived on deck without clothes or life jackets and were confronted with the chaos of people trying to escape.
The ship had four chaplains who helped the soldiers in any way they could. They were Lt. George L. Fox, a Methodist minister; Lt. Alexander D. Goode, a Jewish rabbi; Lt. John P. Washington, a Roman Catholic priest; and Lt. Clark V. Poling, a Dutch Reformed pastor.
The four clergymen had trained together and became friends at Chaplains School at Harvard University. They were reunited on board the Dorchester.
They tended the wounded and helped calm the frightened men with messages of courage. They passed out life jackets from the lockers on deck. When those were gone, they handed out their own gear, including gloves and life jackets.
Men on lifeboats and in the water said they saw the four chaplains link arms and heard them praying as the ship sank. The chaplains were four of the 672 people to die in the tragedy.
Through the years, people have created memorials to the four men and have observed the Sunday closest to the day as a remembrance.
Visit fourchaplains.org to see photographs of letters with firsthand testimony of their actions and other documents, as well as stories of others involved in the event, including the Coast Guard’s rescuers, a list of memorials to the chaplains around the world and teacher resources. The site also has biographies of all four chaplains.
For those considering a career as a military chaplain, visit goarmy.com/chaplain.html to see the U.S. Army’s requirements
Most searched translation
After my Jan. 19 Facets column on Bible verse searches on the website BibleGateway.com, a reader wanted to know what translation most users searched in. The team at the website said the most searched translation is "the New International Version (NIV), though largely because it's the default Bible on BibleGateway.com."
SOURCES: fourchaplains.org and interfaith-calendar.org