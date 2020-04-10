Red Stick Together, a ministry of Broadmoor United Methodist Church, is offering free meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to those in the community who have lost their jobs or are affected by food shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meals are prepared fresh and served hot at 6 p.m. on those days in to-go boxes outside of the ministry building at 9620 Florida Blvd. in Broadmoor Shopping Center, in accordance with state orders and the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for food service during this time, according to a news release.
Meals can be picked up in vehicles (volunteers can put a to-go box in an open trunk) or on foot, following 6-foot social distancing guidelines.
The ministry will provide one meal per person on a first-come, first-served basis.
The church started its Red Stick Together ministry in December to carry out its mission of "meeting people where they are and helping them take their next step toward a Christ-centered life," the release says.
For more information, email crangel@broadmoormethodist.org or visit broadmoormethodist.org.