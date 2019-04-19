Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, April 20
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, April 23
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, April 20
Hot Meal & Clothing Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Free food and clothing for those in need.
Youth Day: 11 a.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The Youth Ministries will host the service with a theme of "He is Risen" and a brief re-enactment of Christ's life. Bri'An Fontonette will speak.
Sunday, April 21
Easter Service: 5 a.m. and 11 a.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m. (225) 775-2740.
Easter Service: 5 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Easter Service: 6 a.m., Greater Greene Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1232 N. 32nd St. Services will be followed by a fellowship breakfast. All are invited.
Easter Service: 6:30 a.m. (sunrise service), 8:30 a.m. (contemporary service), 9:45 a.m. (traditional service), 11 a.m. (traditional service), St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 17510 Monitor Ave. (225) 752-2903. saumcbr.com.
Easter Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Sunrise Service: 7 a.m., Comite Baptist Church, 12250 Greenwell Springs Road. (225) 275-3382. 10 a.m. worship service.
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will speak.
Easter Service: 7 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. Pastor Van Smith Jr. will speak on ”He Lives,” with music by the Sanctuary Choir under the direction of the Rev. Michael Pearl. Breakfast will follow the service.
Resurrection Sunday Worship: 8 a.m., Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3155 Victoria Drive.
Easter Service: 8 a.m., Jesus Living Word Ministry, 2475 Barber St. Albertha Striggs will sing. Email jlwordministry@gmail.com.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Easter Sunday Service: 10 a.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Visitors can register for a free groceries gift card at the end of service.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Easter Service/Youth Program: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Grove Garden Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on "He is Not Here, He Has Risen," Matthew 28:6-7.
The Resurrection of Jesus the Christ: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Easter Service: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. Call (225) 274-0170 if you need a ride.
Easter Service: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Kirkland “Skully” Knight will conduct services. Refreshments will follow. All are invited.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Tuesday, April 23
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Wednesday, April 24
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, April 25
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall, 401 Main St. Nancy Zito, executive director and principal of Gardere Community Christian School, will speak on “I Can’t, God Can and Will” at the interfaith spirituality program. RSVP by emailing wis.stj@gmail.com or calling (225) 387-5928.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, April 27
Community Garage Sale: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive. A pancake breakfast will be available along with lots of bargains on furniture, small appliances, jewelry, dishes, linens, toys, books, home décor and collectibles. Cash only.
Fundraiser Dinner: 11 a.m., Oak Point Shopping Center. $8 Pastalaya plates. All proceeds go to Vince Dileo Jr. to help with his fight against cancer. Sponsored by St. Alphonsus Knights of Columbus Council No. 2807.
Sunday, April 28
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Anniversary: 3 p.m., E. Buchanan St. The church will honor the Rev. Lamar Batiste on his anniversary. The Rev. Jon Bennett, pastor of Belfair Church, will speak.
Women's Fellowship: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. The Women's Ministries hosts its fellowship with the theme "Women of Faith," coordinated by Lisa Scott.
Gospel Anniversary: 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The D'Livered's 14-year anniversary will be celebrated with, among other groups, Chuck & the Guiding Clouds, The Mighty Clouds, The Light House Gospel Singers, Audrey Ferguson and the Voices of Distinctions. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance, $7 at the door. (504) 388-5106.
Holocaust Program: 4 p.m., Congregation B'nai Israel, 3354 Kleinert Ave. The Jewish Federation of Greater Baton Rouge will hold its annual Holocaust Remembrance Program, a joint program with Congregation B’nai Israel and Beth Shalom Synagogue. The winners of its Holocaust Essay Contest will be recognized during the program.
May 3-5
Festival of Two Rivers: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. May 3, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5: St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road. The annual festival includes music, games, food, carnival rides, bingo and a horseshoe tournament.
Sunday, May 5
CommUNITY Concert: 4 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 544 Government St. “Let Our Prayers Rise Up in Song” is the theme of this concert organized by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. Feature evening prayers and songs used by the interfaith community. ifedgbr.com, (225) 267-5600.
Thursday, May 9
House of Worship Disaster Preparedness Training: 9 a.m. to noon, Red Cross Center, 4655 Sherwood Common Blvd. Learn how to prepare your house of worship for disaster, including active shooters, arson, flood and hurricanes. Training and resources will be provided by EBR Homeland Security and Preparedness. Make reservations by May 6 through the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, ifedgbr.com, (225) 267-5600.
Saturday, May 11
Peace Network: Noon to 1:30 p.m., East Baton Rouge Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Charlie DeGravelles will facilitate a conversation on “Music: Universal Language of Peace.” Open to all who are working for peace. Bring a lunch. Make reservations by May 10 through the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, ifedgbr.com, (225) 267-5600.
Friday, May 17
Ramadan Dinner: 7 p.m., Islamic Center of Baton Rouge, 285 E. Airport. Break the Ramadan fast with local Muslims. Make reservations by May 13 through the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, ifedgbr.com, (225) 267-5600.
Sunday, May 26
Family & Friends Day: 1 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. The Rev. Samuel Williams will speak.
Clinton
Sunday, April 21
Easter Service: 6 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Service also at 11:30 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, April 24
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
April 30-May 2
Spring Revival: 7 p.m. nightly, Mount Hope Baptist Church, 206 Sullivan St. The Rev. Johnny Johnson, pastor of Union Baptist Church in Brusly, will speak.
Geismar
Sunday, April 21
Easter Sunrise Service/Lord's Supper: 6 a.m., First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 11453 La. 73.
Marrero
Wednesday, April 24
Pre-Anniversary Service: 7 p.m., St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave. The church will celebrate the Rev. Dr. M. Zeno's 15 years as pastor at a service with the Rev. Dudley Watson, of Mount Sinai Baptist Church in New Orleans.
Sunday, April 28
Founders Day: 11:15 a.m., Second Highway Baptist Church, 1533 Haydel Drive. The Rev. Dr. Norman Francis, pastor of St. Stephen Baptist Church in Algiers, will speak on "70 Years of Awesomeness Through Faith, Hope, and Love," 1 Corinthians 13:1-13.
Pastor's Anniversary: Noon, St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave. The church will celebrate the 15-year pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Dr. M. Zeno. Pastor Leander Johnson, of the True Vine Baptist Church in Westwego, will speak.
Monday, April 29
Westside Choir Rehearsals: 6:40 p.m., St. Mary Baptist Church, 6223 Sixth Ave. The choir is seeking 100 people to register for its spring musical. Registration is $10. For more information, contact Martha Simon at (504) 340-6767.
Morganza
Saturday, April 27
Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon, Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, 12812 Bayou Fordoche Road. The Pointe Coupee Ministers Conference will host a workshop on "The Work of the Deacon and Deaconess."
Plaquemine
Sunday, April 21
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Resurrection Service: 9:45 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. Pastor Van Smith Jr. will speak on “He Got Up,” Matthew 21:6-7. Music by the Sanctuary Choir, conducted by organist Bryan Camper.
Port Allen
Sunday, April 28
Women's Day: 8 a.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St. The theme is “Don’t Mess With a Praying Woman, Jesus Fights her Battles,” Joshua 1:9. The Rev. Marva F. Coleman, associate minister of Straightway Ministries in Baton Rouge, will speak.
Slaughter
Sunday, April 21
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. The church will honor its "Senior Saints."
Tuesday, April 23
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Francisville
Sunday, April 21
Resurrection "Son" Rise Worship: 6:30 a.m., McKowen Baptist Church, 7325 Jones-Connell Road. The Rev. Calvin Matthews Jr. will speak. Breakfast will follow.
Easter Sunrise Service: 7 a.m., Hemingbough, 10101 La. 965 W. Free, interdenominational service in the Greek amphitheater overlooking Audubon Lake (held indoors in case of rain). Casual dress. The Rev. Chris Andrews will speak. (225) 635-6617. Email hemingbough10101@gmail.com.
Sunday, April 28
Recognition Service: 3 p.m., Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 101115 Gonzales Road. The church will celebrate the 21-year anniversary of Dr. Burnett and Shelita King. Bishop George Pierce will speak.
Watson
Sunday, April 21
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, April 21
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Woodville, Mississippi
Sunday, April 21
Sunrise Service: 6 a.m., Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 788 Gaylord St. The Rev. Carvadier Henley will speak.