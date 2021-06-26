A night of Southern Gospel Music will be held Friday, July 2, at Mike Vaughn Ministries/Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 West in Tickfaw. Kicking off the program at 6:30 p.m. will be Southern Grace, with pastor Mike Vaughn at 7 p.m. and The Barber Brothers Quartet at 8 p.m. The concert is free; donations will be accepted. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A concession stand will be available with pulled pork sandwiches. For more information, contact Barbara Vaughn at (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.
'Hamilton' showing
"Hamilton," the Broadway hit musical, will be showing July 5-10 at Unity Baton Rouge, 15255 Jefferson Highway. Call (225) 755-3043 for information and reservations.